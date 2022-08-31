RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Yellen warns of failure to agree on Russia oil price cap
Mukhtar scores 3 goals to lead Nashville over Rapids 4-1

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 10:50 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar had a hat trick to lead Nashville over the Colorado Rapids 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Mukhtar opened the scoring in the 29th minute. Mukhtar made it 2-1 in the 54th and he capped the scoring in the 75th.

Nashville (11-9-9) also got a goal from Jacob Shaffelburg.

Gyasi Zardes scored for the Rapids (8-12-8).

Up next for Nashville is a matchup Saturday against Austin at home, while the Rapids visit D.C. United on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

