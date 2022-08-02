WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Len Bias to be inducted into Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

August 2, 2022, 4:01 PM

Len Bias will be posthumously inducted into the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 13.

The legendary basketball player had an extraordinary career at the University of Maryland. At College Park, he was a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year, a consensus first-team All-American and the ACC Athlete of the Year.

Bias averaged 16.4 points per game in his four-year college career and finished as the Terrapins’ all-time points leader with 2,149.

On June 17, 1986, his NBA dream came true when the Boston Celtics selected the 6-foot, 8-inch forward with the second overall pick. His life was cut short two days later, when he died due to cardiac arrhythmia as a result of a drug overdose.

Shortly after Bias’ death, his alma mater retired his jersey number. In 2021, he was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Other 2022 inductees include:

  • Dave Cottle, Lacrosse
  • Leon Day, Baseball
  • Darryl Hill, Football
  • Fred McNair IV, Tennis
  • Marty West III, Golf
  • John F. Steadman Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Carl Runk, Lacrosse
  • Inaugural Coaches Legacy Award: Gary Williams, Basketball

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

