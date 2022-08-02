Len Bias to be inducted into Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame

Len Bias will be posthumously inducted into the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame Oct. 13.

The legendary basketball player had an extraordinary career at the University of Maryland. At College Park, he was a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year, a consensus first-team All-American and the ACC Athlete of the Year.

Bias averaged 16.4 points per game in his four-year college career and finished as the Terrapins’ all-time points leader with 2,149.

On June 17, 1986, his NBA dream came true when the Boston Celtics selected the 6-foot, 8-inch forward with the second overall pick. His life was cut short two days later, when he died due to cardiac arrhythmia as a result of a drug overdose.

Shortly after Bias’ death, his alma mater retired his jersey number. In 2021, he was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

