ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics Par Scores

Saturday
Ballymena, United Kingdom
a-Galgrom Castle (Host Course)
6,621 yards; Par 73
b-Massereene
6,507 yards; Par 72
Purse: $1.5 million
Third Round
Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.
|Amanda Doherty
|67a-67b-72a—206
|-12
|Peiyun Chien
|70a-67b-70a—207
|-11
|Georgia Hall
|68a-69b-70a—207
|-11
|Allisen Corpuz
|71b-67a-70a—208
|-10
|Emily Pedersen
|67b-68a-73a—208
|-10
|Maja Stark
|69b-70a-69a—208
|-10
|Linn Grant
|70a-69b-70a—209
|-9
|Lee-Anne Pace
|68b-72a-70a—210
|-8
|Liz Young
|70a-73b-67a—210
|-8
|Lauren Coughlin
|67b-68a-76a—211
|-7
|Karis Davidson
|71b-71a-69a—211
|-7
|Gemma Dryburgh
|70a-69b-72a—211
|-7
|Cara Gainer
|69a-67b-75a—211
|-7
|Alice Hewson
|71b-71a-69a—211
|-7
|Daniela Darquea
|70a-72b-70a—212
|-6
|Jennifer Chang
|74b-72a-67a—213
|-5
|A Lim Kim
|72b-71a-70a—213
|-5
|Mi Hyang Lee
|72b-69a-72a—213
|-5
|Leona Maguire
|68a-69b-76a—213
|-5
|Pauline Roussin
|75b-71a-67a—213
|-5
|Allison Emrey
|71b-69a-74a—214
|-4
|Meghan MacLaren
|70a-72b-72a—214
|-4
|Pornanong Phatlum
|73b-68a-73a—214
|-4
|Lauren Stephenson
|70b-69a-75a—214
|-4
|Olivia Cowan
|75a-67b-73a—215
|-3
|Manon De Roey
|69a-73b-73a—215
|-3
|Haylee Harford
|72b-69a-74a—215
|-3
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|71a-75b-69a—215
|-3
|Wichanee Meechai
|74a-70b-71a—215
|-3
|Becky Morgan
|73b-70a-72a—215
|-3
|Kylie Henry
|72b-73a-71a—216
|-2
|Nuria Iturrioz
|72a-72b-72a—216
|-2
|Janie Jackson
|68b-73a-75a—216
|-2
|Aditi Ashok
|73b-73a-71a—217
|-1
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|71b-73a-73a—217
|-1
|Kristen Gillman
|70a-75b-72a—217
|-1
|Linnea Johansson
|71a-74b-72a—217
|-1
|Lucy Li
|72b-72a-73a—217
|-1
|Kaitlyn Papp
|69a-75b-73a—217
|-1
|Hayley Davis
|73a-72b-73a—218
|E
|Jessica Karlsson
|70a-75b-73a—218
|E
|Frida Kinhult
|73b-72a-73a—218
|E
|Morgane Metraux
|71a-72b-75a—218
|E
|Ryann O’Toole
|71b-74a-73a—218
|E
|Agathe Sauzon
|72a-71b-75a—218
|E
|Angela Stanford
|74b-70a-74a—218
|E
|Savannah Vilaubi
|74b-72a-72a—218
|E
|Casey Danielson
|74a-69b-76a—219
|+1
|Elizabeth Nagel
|70a-69b-80a—219
|+1
|Charlotte Thomas
|73a-73b-73a—219
|+1
|Dewi Weber
|71a-73b-75a—219
|+1
|Ursula Wikstrom
|71b-70a-78a—219
|+1
|Pia Babnik
|72b-73a-75a—220
|+2
|Celine Herbin
|71b-74a-75a—220
|+2
|Sarah Kemp
|73a-73b-74a—220
|+2
|Diksha Dagar
|73a-72b-76a—221
|+3
|Leonie Harm
|72a-74b-75a—221
|+3
|Karolin Lampert
|78a-67b-76a—221
|+3
|Sophie Witt
|72b-71a-78a—221
|+3
|Alana Uriell
|74b-71a-78a—223
|+5
|Anne Van Dam
|70a-75b-80a—225
|+7
|Rosie Davies
|69a-74b-87a—230
|+12
