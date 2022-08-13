ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics Par Scores

Saturday Ballymena, United Kingdom a-Galgrom Castle (Host Course) 6,621 yards; Par 73 b-Massereene 6,507 yards; Par 72 Purse: $1.5 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

Saturday

Ballymena, United Kingdom

a-Galgrom Castle (Host Course)

6,621 yards; Par 73

b-Massereene

6,507 yards; Par 72

Purse: $1.5 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Amanda Doherty 67a-67b-72a—206 -12 Peiyun Chien 70a-67b-70a—207 -11 Georgia Hall 68a-69b-70a—207 -11 Allisen Corpuz 71b-67a-70a—208 -10 Emily Pedersen 67b-68a-73a—208 -10 Maja Stark 69b-70a-69a—208 -10 Linn Grant 70a-69b-70a—209 -9 Lee-Anne Pace 68b-72a-70a—210 -8 Liz Young 70a-73b-67a—210 -8 Lauren Coughlin 67b-68a-76a—211 -7 Karis Davidson 71b-71a-69a—211 -7 Gemma Dryburgh 70a-69b-72a—211 -7 Cara Gainer 69a-67b-75a—211 -7 Alice Hewson 71b-71a-69a—211 -7 Daniela Darquea 70a-72b-70a—212 -6 Jennifer Chang 74b-72a-67a—213 -5 A Lim Kim 72b-71a-70a—213 -5 Mi Hyang Lee 72b-69a-72a—213 -5 Leona Maguire 68a-69b-76a—213 -5 Pauline Roussin 75b-71a-67a—213 -5 Allison Emrey 71b-69a-74a—214 -4 Meghan MacLaren 70a-72b-72a—214 -4 Pornanong Phatlum 73b-68a-73a—214 -4 Lauren Stephenson 70b-69a-75a—214 -4 Olivia Cowan 75a-67b-73a—215 -3 Manon De Roey 69a-73b-73a—215 -3 Haylee Harford 72b-69a-74a—215 -3 Stephanie Kyriacou 71a-75b-69a—215 -3 Wichanee Meechai 74a-70b-71a—215 -3 Becky Morgan 73b-70a-72a—215 -3 Kylie Henry 72b-73a-71a—216 -2 Nuria Iturrioz 72a-72b-72a—216 -2 Janie Jackson 68b-73a-75a—216 -2 Aditi Ashok 73b-73a-71a—217 -1 Nicole Broch Estrup 71b-73a-73a—217 -1 Kristen Gillman 70a-75b-72a—217 -1 Linnea Johansson 71a-74b-72a—217 -1 Lucy Li 72b-72a-73a—217 -1 Kaitlyn Papp 69a-75b-73a—217 -1 Hayley Davis 73a-72b-73a—218 E Jessica Karlsson 70a-75b-73a—218 E Frida Kinhult 73b-72a-73a—218 E Morgane Metraux 71a-72b-75a—218 E Ryann O’Toole 71b-74a-73a—218 E Agathe Sauzon 72a-71b-75a—218 E Angela Stanford 74b-70a-74a—218 E Savannah Vilaubi 74b-72a-72a—218 E Casey Danielson 74a-69b-76a—219 +1 Elizabeth Nagel 70a-69b-80a—219 +1 Charlotte Thomas 73a-73b-73a—219 +1 Dewi Weber 71a-73b-75a—219 +1 Ursula Wikstrom 71b-70a-78a—219 +1 Pia Babnik 72b-73a-75a—220 +2 Celine Herbin 71b-74a-75a—220 +2 Sarah Kemp 73a-73b-74a—220 +2 Diksha Dagar 73a-72b-76a—221 +3 Leonie Harm 72a-74b-75a—221 +3 Karolin Lampert 78a-67b-76a—221 +3 Sophie Witt 72b-71a-78a—221 +3 Alana Uriell 74b-71a-78a—223 +5 Anne Van Dam 70a-75b-80a—225 +7 Rosie Davies 69a-74b-87a—230 +12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.