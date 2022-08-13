WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian shelling heavy in east | Russian GDP drops 4% | Ukrainian minister: Russia blocking access to medicines | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat
Home » Sports » ISPS Handa World Invitational…

ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics Par Scores

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 1:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

Ballymena, United Kingdom

a-Galgrom Castle (Host Course)

6,621 yards; Par 73

b-Massereene

6,507 yards; Par 72

Purse: $1.5 million

Third Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Amanda Doherty 67a-67b-72a—206 -12
Peiyun Chien 70a-67b-70a—207 -11
Georgia Hall 68a-69b-70a—207 -11
Allisen Corpuz 71b-67a-70a—208 -10
Emily Pedersen 67b-68a-73a—208 -10
Maja Stark 69b-70a-69a—208 -10
Linn Grant 70a-69b-70a—209 -9
Lee-Anne Pace 68b-72a-70a—210 -8
Liz Young 70a-73b-67a—210 -8
Lauren Coughlin 67b-68a-76a—211 -7
Karis Davidson 71b-71a-69a—211 -7
Gemma Dryburgh 70a-69b-72a—211 -7
Cara Gainer 69a-67b-75a—211 -7
Alice Hewson 71b-71a-69a—211 -7
Daniela Darquea 70a-72b-70a—212 -6
Jennifer Chang 74b-72a-67a—213 -5
A Lim Kim 72b-71a-70a—213 -5
Mi Hyang Lee 72b-69a-72a—213 -5
Leona Maguire 68a-69b-76a—213 -5
Pauline Roussin 75b-71a-67a—213 -5
Allison Emrey 71b-69a-74a—214 -4
Meghan MacLaren 70a-72b-72a—214 -4
Pornanong Phatlum 73b-68a-73a—214 -4
Lauren Stephenson 70b-69a-75a—214 -4
Olivia Cowan 75a-67b-73a—215 -3
Manon De Roey 69a-73b-73a—215 -3
Haylee Harford 72b-69a-74a—215 -3
Stephanie Kyriacou 71a-75b-69a—215 -3
Wichanee Meechai 74a-70b-71a—215 -3
Becky Morgan 73b-70a-72a—215 -3
Kylie Henry 72b-73a-71a—216 -2
Nuria Iturrioz 72a-72b-72a—216 -2
Janie Jackson 68b-73a-75a—216 -2
Aditi Ashok 73b-73a-71a—217 -1
Nicole Broch Estrup 71b-73a-73a—217 -1
Kristen Gillman 70a-75b-72a—217 -1
Linnea Johansson 71a-74b-72a—217 -1
Lucy Li 72b-72a-73a—217 -1
Kaitlyn Papp 69a-75b-73a—217 -1
Hayley Davis 73a-72b-73a—218 E
Jessica Karlsson 70a-75b-73a—218 E
Frida Kinhult 73b-72a-73a—218 E
Morgane Metraux 71a-72b-75a—218 E
Ryann O’Toole 71b-74a-73a—218 E
Agathe Sauzon 72a-71b-75a—218 E
Angela Stanford 74b-70a-74a—218 E
Savannah Vilaubi 74b-72a-72a—218 E
Casey Danielson 74a-69b-76a—219 +1
Elizabeth Nagel 70a-69b-80a—219 +1
Charlotte Thomas 73a-73b-73a—219 +1
Dewi Weber 71a-73b-75a—219 +1
Ursula Wikstrom 71b-70a-78a—219 +1
Pia Babnik 72b-73a-75a—220 +2
Celine Herbin 71b-74a-75a—220 +2
Sarah Kemp 73a-73b-74a—220 +2
Diksha Dagar 73a-72b-76a—221 +3
Leonie Harm 72a-74b-75a—221 +3
Karolin Lampert 78a-67b-76a—221 +3
Sophie Witt 72b-71a-78a—221 +3
Alana Uriell 74b-71a-78a—223 +5
Anne Van Dam 70a-75b-80a—225 +7
Rosie Davies 69a-74b-87a—230 +12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up