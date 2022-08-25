RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25 | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Eugene (San Francisco) 32 18 .640
Vancouver (Toronto) 29 20 .592
Spokane (Colorado) 25 24 .510
Everett (Seattle) 22 28 .440 10
Hillsboro (Arizona) 22 28 .440 10
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 19 31 .380 13

___

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro 9, Vancouver 5

Eugene 5, Tri-City 3

Spokane 7, Everett 1

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

