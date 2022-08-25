All Times EDT Northwest League W L Pct. GB Eugene (San Francisco) 32 18 .640 — Vancouver (Toronto) 29 20…

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB Eugene (San Francisco) 32 18 .640 — Vancouver (Toronto) 29 20 .592 2½ Spokane (Colorado) 25 24 .510 6½ Everett (Seattle) 22 28 .440 10 Hillsboro (Arizona) 22 28 .440 10 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 19 31 .380 13

Wednesday’s Games

Hillsboro 9, Vancouver 5

Eugene 5, Tri-City 3

Spokane 7, Everett 1

Thursday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

