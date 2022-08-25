|All Times EDT
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|29
|20
|.592
|2½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|25
|24
|.510
|6½
|Everett (Seattle)
|22
|28
|.440
|10
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|22
|28
|.440
|10
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|19
|31
|.380
|13
|Wednesday’s Games
Hillsboro 9, Vancouver 5
Eugene 5, Tri-City 3
Spokane 7, Everett 1
|Thursday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Hillsboro at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
