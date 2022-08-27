FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Houston 0 0 0 0 0 0 Memphis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Navy 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 Temple 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulane 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCF 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

SC State at UCF, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Navy, Noon

NC State at East Carolina, Noon

Cincinnati at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Umass at Tulane, 7 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boston College 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clemson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisville 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duke 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Florida St., 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Temple at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Appalachian St., Noon

Rutgers at Boston College, Noon

NC State at East Carolina, Noon

Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Georgia Tech vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon

Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 1 27 38 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27

Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Montgomery, Ala., delayed

Thursday’s Games

North Alabama at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Kentucky at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 TCU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Virginia 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m.

TCU at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

UTEP at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Missouri at Kansas St., Noon

Alabama at Texas, Noon

Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 1 21 52 Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21

Thursday’s Games

W. Oregon at Weber St., 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Portland St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

The Citadel at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Limestone at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Dayton at Robert Morris, Noon

W. Carolina at Charleston Southern, Noon

NC Central vs. NC A&T at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Charleston Southern at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 28 1 0 31 28 Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 6 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nebraska 0 1 28 31 0 1 28 31 Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern 31, Nebraska 28

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6

Thursday’s Games

Penn St. at Purdue, 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Maryland, Noon

Colorado St. at Michigan, Noon

S. Dakota St. at Iowa, Noon

Rutgers at Boston College, Noon

North Dakota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Duke at Northwestern, Noon

W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon

Ohio at Penn St., Noon

Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Iowa St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Navy, Noon

Richmond at Virginia, 12:30 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Towson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Elon at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Tuskegee at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary, 6 p.m.

Rhode Island at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 0 38 27 Charlotte 0 0 0 0 0 0 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 FIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rice 0 0 0 0 0 0 UAB 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTEP 0 0 0 0 0 0 UTSA 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky 38, Austin Peay 27

Charlotte at FAU, 7 p.m.

North Texas at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bryant at FIU, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at UAB, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

William & Mary at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UTEP at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Rice at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.

SMU at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

UTSA at Army, Noon

Maryland at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.

UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.

FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ball St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Akron, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

E. Kentucky at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Maryland, Noon

Bowling Green at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.

FAU at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Ohio at Penn St., Noon

South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Akron at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 p.m.

Robert Morris at Miami (Ohio), 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard vs. Alabama St. at Atlanta, delayed

Thursday’s Games

SC State at UCF, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lincoln (Pa.) at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Howard at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

NC Central vs. NC A&T at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem at NC Central, 6 p.m.

Howard at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

North Alabama at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. at Iowa, Noon

N. Iowa at Air Force, 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Drake at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

W. Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

NC A&T at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Montana, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana St. at Purdue, 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 0 52 21 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nevada 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Air Force 0 0 0 0 0 0 Boise St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 38

___

Saturday’s Games

UNLV 52, Idaho St. 21

Uconn at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Illinois 38, Wyoming 6

Nevada at New Mexico St., 10 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Portland St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado St. at Michigan, Noon

N. Iowa at Air Force, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Texas State at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Boise St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at California, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

Weber St. at Utah St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at Michigan, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at San Diego St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne at Florida St., 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fordham at Wagner, 6 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Akron, 6 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Uconn, Noon

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Bloomsburg, 2 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Assumption at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Thomas More at Duquesne, Noon

Villanova at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Post at Stonehill, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at CCSU, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

W. Illinois at UT Martin, 7:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Murray St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8

UT Martin at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 California 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Cal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stanford 0 0 0 0 0 0 UCLA 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

N. Arizona at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

TCU at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bowling Green at UCLA, 2:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Oregon at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

UC Davis at California, 4 p.m.

Rice at Southern Cal, 6 p.m.

Utah at Florida, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Washington St., 9:30 p.m.

Kent St. at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at California, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Washington, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oklahoma St., 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, 7:30 p.m.

E. Washington at Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Fresno St., 10:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Fordham at Wagner, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lehigh at Villanova, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Marist, Noon

Sacred Heart at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Towson at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Stanford, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Fordham at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Colgate at Maine, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Temple, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Georgetown, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Thomas (Minn.) at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Marist, Noon

Dayton at Robert Morris, Noon

St. Thomas (FL) at Butler, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Drake at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Concordia (Mich.) at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.

La Verne at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Va. Lynchburg at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Drake, 2 p.m.

Michigan Tech at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Dayton at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly, 5 p.m.

Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.

Louisiana College at Stetson, 6 p.m.

Barton at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Ball St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M, Noon

Cincinnati at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia vs. Oregon at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Elon at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Utah at Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

LSU vs. Florida St. at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Missouri at Kansas St., Noon

South Carolina at Arkansas, Noon

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, Noon

Alabama at Texas, Noon

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida, 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 0 ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 0 Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 0 VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Morehead St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

The Citadel at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

North Greenville at Furman, 7 p.m.

Mars Hill at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

VMI at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

W. Carolina at Charleston Southern, Noon

Wofford at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Mercer at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Bucknell at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Georgia, 4 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 4 p.m.

Elon at Wofford, 6 p.m.

Chattanooga at E. Illinois, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 0 Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Lincoln University (CA) at Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Northwestern St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

S. Illinois at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Incarnate Word at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at FAU, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Howard vs. Alabama St. at Atlanta, delayed

Florida A&M at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alabama A&M at UAB, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Miles at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Lane at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Florida Memorial University at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M at Miami Gardens, Fla., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

MVSU at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at UCLA, 5 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

North American University at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. vs. Jackson St. at Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Northwestern St. at Shreveport, La., 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 Marshall 0 0 0 0 0 0 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 0 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Texas State 0 0 0 0 0 0 Troy 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina at Appalachian St., Noon

Norfolk St. at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Nevada, 5:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at James Madison, 6 p.m.

Morgan St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Army at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Southern Miss. at Miami, Noon

Arkansas St. at Ohio St., Noon

North Carolina at Georgia St., Noon

South Alabama at Cent. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at James Madison, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina, 6 p.m.

E. Michigan at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy, 7 p.m.

FIU at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 0 0 0 0 0 0 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Montgomery, Ala., delayed

Thursday’s Games

Lamar at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. at Texas A&M, Noon

Stephen F. Austin at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

S. Utah at Utah, 1:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Chadron St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 0 0 BYU 0 0 Liberty 0 0 New Mexico St. 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 Uconn 0 0 Umass 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Uconn at Utah St., 4 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico St., 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

CCSU at Uconn, Noon

BYU at South Florida, 4 p.m.

Army at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Umass at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

UTSA at Army, Noon

Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

UAB at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Uconn, 7 p.m.

Umass at Toledo, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Baylor at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.