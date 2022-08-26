Draw list for the group stage of the Europa League

ISTANBUL (AP) — Draw made Friday for the group stage of the Europa League: GROUP A: Arsenal (England), PSV Eindhoven…

Listen now to WTOP News

ISTANBUL (AP) — Draw made Friday for the group stage of the Europa League:

GROUP A: Arsenal (England), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Bodø/Glimt (Norway), Zurich (Switzerland).

GROUP B: Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), Rennes (France), Fenerbahçe (Turkey), AEK Larnaca (Cyprus).

GROUP C: Roma (Italy), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Real Betis (Spain), HJK Helsinki (Finland).

GROUP D: Braga (Portugal), Malmö (Sweden), Union Berlin (Germany), Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium).

GROUP E: Manchester United (England), Real Sociedad (Spain), Sheriff (Moldova), Omonoia (Cyprus)

GROUP F: Lazio (Italy), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Midtjylland (Denmark), Sturm Graz (Austria).

GROUP G: Olympiakos (Greece), Qarabağ (Azerbaijan), Freiburg (Germany), Nantes (France).

GROUP H: Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Monaco (France), Ferencváros (Hungary), Trabzonspor (Turkey).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.