WAR IN UKRAINE: Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | Rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Home » Sports » Brody scores to lead…

Brody scores to lead Salt Lake past Seattle Sounders 2-1

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 12:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Brody’s goal helped lead Real Salt Lake to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Brody scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Jefferson Savarino, putting RSL (10-8-7) up 2-1.

RSL also got one goal from Sergio Cordova.

Albert Rusnak scored the only goal for the Sounders (10-13-2).

The Sounders outshot RSL 14-6. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved two of the three shots he faced for RSL. Stefan Frei saved one of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

RSL next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps at home, and the Sounders will visit the LA Galaxy on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up