All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|77
|48
|.616
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|55
|.556
|7½
|Toronto
|68
|55
|.553
|8
|Baltimore
|65
|59
|.524
|11½
|Boston
|60
|65
|.480
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|66
|57
|.537
|_
|Chicago
|63
|62
|.504
|4
|Minnesota
|62
|61
|.504
|4
|Kansas City
|51
|75
|.405
|16½
|Detroit
|48
|77
|.384
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|45
|.643
|_
|Seattle
|68
|57
|.544
|12½
|Texas
|57
|67
|.460
|23
|Los Angeles
|52
|73
|.416
|28½
|Oakland
|46
|80
|.365
|35
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|80
|46
|.635
|_
|Atlanta
|78
|48
|.619
|2
|Philadelphia
|70
|55
|.560
|9½
|Miami
|54
|70
|.435
|25
|Washington
|42
|83
|.336
|37½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|72
|53
|.576
|_
|Milwaukee
|65
|58
|.528
|6
|Chicago
|54
|71
|.432
|18
|Cincinnati
|48
|75
|.390
|23
|Pittsburgh
|47
|77
|.379
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|37
|.699
|_
|San Diego
|68
|58
|.540
|19½
|San Francisco
|61
|62
|.496
|25
|Arizona
|56
|67
|.455
|30
|Colorado
|54
|72
|.429
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings
Houston 6, Minnesota 3
Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Javier 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Beede 1-3) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 11-6), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Washington (Espino 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 6-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
