All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 70 37 .654 _
Toronto 59 47 .557 10½
Tampa Bay 57 49 .538 12½
Baltimore 55 51 .519 14½
Boston 54 54 .500 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 56 50 .528 _
Chicago 54 52 .509 2
Cleveland 54 52 .509 2
Kansas City 42 65 .393 14½
Detroit 42 66 .389 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 38 .648 _
Seattle 57 50 .533 12½
Texas 47 59 .443 22
Los Angeles 45 61 .425 24
Oakland 41 66 .383 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 67 39 .632 _
Atlanta 64 43 .598
Philadelphia 58 48 .547 9
Miami 48 58 .453 19
Washington 36 72 .333 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 58 48 .547 _
St. Louis 58 48 .547 _
Pittsburgh 43 63 .406 15
Chicago 42 63 .400 15½
Cincinnati 42 63 .400 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 73 33 .689 _
San Diego 61 48 .560 13½
San Francisco 51 55 .481 22
Arizona 47 58 .448 25½
Colorado 47 62 .431 27½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 7, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Houston (Javier 6-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-8), 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 5-12), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 7-6) at Texas (Howard 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 6

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 1

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-1), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-12) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-5) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 6-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 12-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

