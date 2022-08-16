AP WNBA Awards

|By The Associated Press
|Player of the Year
2022 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle
2021 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut
2020 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas
2019 — Elena Delle Donne, Washington
2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle
2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota
2016 — Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles
|Coach of the Year
2022 — Tanisha Wright, Atlanta
2021 — Curt Miller, Connecticut
2020 — Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota
2019 — Mike Thibault, Washington
2018 — Nicki Collen, Atlanta
2017 — Curt Miller, Connecticut
2016 — Brian Agler, Los Angeles
|Comeback Player of the Year
2022 — Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut
2021 — Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas
2020 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle
2019 — Isabelle Harrison, Dallas
2018 — DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix
2017 — Epiphanny Prince, New York
2016 — Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut
|Most Improved Player of the Year
2022 — Jackie Young, Las Vegas
2021 — Brionna Jones, Connecticut
2020 — Betnijah Laney, Atlanta
2019 — Leilani Mitchell, Phoenix
2018 — Natasha Howard, Seattle
2017 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut
2016 — Elizabeth Williams, Atlanta
|Defensive Player of the Year
2022 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas
2021 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota
2020 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles
2019 — Natasha Howard, Seattle
2018 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota
2017 — Alana Beard, Los Angeles
2016 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota
|Rookie of the Year
2022 — Rhyne Howard, Atlanta
2021 — Michaela Onyenwere, New York
2020 — Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota
2019 — Napheesa Collier, Minnesota
2018 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas
2017 — Allisha Gray, Dallas
2016 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle
|Sixth Woman of the Year
2022 — Brionna Jones, Connecticut
2021 — Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas
2020 — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas
2019 — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas
2018 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut
2017 — Sugar Rodgers, New York
2016 — Jantel Lavender, Los Angeles
|All-WNBA Team
|2022
First Team — Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu
Second Team — Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Courtney Vandersloot
|2021
First Team — Jonquel Jones, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Breanna Stewart, Tina Charles
Second Team — A’ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd, Sylvia Fowles, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot
|2020
First Team — A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Arike Ogunbowale
Second Team — DeWanna Bonner, Napheesa Collier, Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Alyssa Thomas
|2019
First Team — Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Courtney Vandersloot, Chelsea Gray, Jonquel Jones
Second Team — Natasha Howard, Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage, Diamond DeShields, DeWanna Bonner
|2018
First Team — Breanna Stewart, Liz Cambage, Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi, Tiffany Hayes
Second Team — Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Sylvia Fowles, Skylar Diggins-Smith
|2017
First Team — Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike
Second Team — Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi
|2016
First Team — Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne
Second Team — Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Angel McCoughtry, Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles
|All-Rookie Team
2022 — Rhyne Howard, Shakira Austin, Rebekah Gardner, NaLyssa Smith, Sam Thomas
2021 — Michaela Onyenwere, Didi Richards, Aari McDonald, Dana Evans, Charli Collier
2020 — Crystal Dangerfield, Satou Sabally, Julie Allemand, Chennedy Carter, Jazmine Jones
2019 — Napheesa Collier, Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan, Jackie Young, Brianna Turner
2018 — A’ja Wilson, Diamond DeShields, Kelsey Mitchell, Azura Stevens, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins
2017 — Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis, Brittney Sykes, Kelsey Plum, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
2016 — Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson, Aerial Powers, Imani Boyette, Tiffany Mitchell
