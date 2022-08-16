AP WNBA Awards The Associated Press

By The Associated Press Player of the Year 2022 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle 2021 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut 2020 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas 2019 — Elena Delle Donne, Washington 2018 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle 2017 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota 2016 — Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Coach of the Year 2022 — Tanisha Wright, Atlanta 2021 — Curt Miller, Connecticut 2020 — Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota 2019 — Mike Thibault, Washington 2018 — Nicki Collen, Atlanta 2017 — Curt Miller, Connecticut 2016 — Brian Agler, Los Angeles Comeback Player of the Year 2022 — Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut 2021 — Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas 2020 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle 2019 — Isabelle Harrison, Dallas 2018 — DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix 2017 — Epiphanny Prince, New York 2016 — Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut Most Improved Player of the Year 2022 — Jackie Young, Las Vegas 2021 — Brionna Jones, Connecticut 2020 — Betnijah Laney, Atlanta 2019 — Leilani Mitchell, Phoenix 2018 — Natasha Howard, Seattle 2017 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut 2016 — Elizabeth Williams, Atlanta Defensive Player of the Year 2022 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas 2021 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota 2020 — Candace Parker, Los Angeles 2019 — Natasha Howard, Seattle 2018 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota 2017 — Alana Beard, Los Angeles 2016 — Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Rookie of the Year 2022 — Rhyne Howard, Atlanta 2021 — Michaela Onyenwere, New York 2020 — Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota 2019 — Napheesa Collier, Minnesota 2018 — A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas 2017 — Allisha Gray, Dallas 2016 — Breanna Stewart, Seattle Sixth Woman of the Year 2022 — Brionna Jones, Connecticut 2021 — Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas 2020 — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas 2019 — Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas 2018 — Jonquel Jones, Connecticut 2017 — Sugar Rodgers, New York 2016 — Jantel Lavender, Los Angeles All-WNBA Team 2022 First Team — Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, Sabrina Ionescu Second Team — Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Courtney Vandersloot 2021 First Team — Jonquel Jones, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Breanna Stewart, Tina Charles Second Team — A’ja Wilson, Jewell Loyd, Sylvia Fowles, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot 2020 First Team — A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Arike Ogunbowale Second Team — DeWanna Bonner, Napheesa Collier, Diana Taurasi, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Alyssa Thomas 2019 First Team — Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner, Courtney Vandersloot, Chelsea Gray, Jonquel Jones Second Team — Natasha Howard, Nneka Ogwumike, Liz Cambage, Diamond DeShields, DeWanna Bonner 2018 First Team — Breanna Stewart, Liz Cambage, Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi, Tiffany Hayes Second Team — Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Sylvia Fowles, Skylar Diggins-Smith 2017 First Team — Sylvia Fowles, Tina Charles, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike Second Team — Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Maya Moore, Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi 2016 First Team — Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Tina Charles, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne Second Team — Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Angel McCoughtry, Candace Parker, Sylvia Fowles All-Rookie Team 2022 — Rhyne Howard, Shakira Austin, Rebekah Gardner, NaLyssa Smith, Sam Thomas 2021 — Michaela Onyenwere, Didi Richards, Aari McDonald, Dana Evans, Charli Collier 2020 — Crystal Dangerfield, Satou Sabally, Julie Allemand, Chennedy Carter, Jazmine Jones 2019 — Napheesa Collier, Arike Ogunbowale, Teaira McCowan, Jackie Young, Brianna Turner 2018 — A’ja Wilson, Diamond DeShields, Kelsey Mitchell, Azura Stevens, Kia Nurse, Ariel Atkins 2017 — Allisha Gray, Kaela Davis, Brittney Sykes, Kelsey Plum, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough 2016 — Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson, Aerial Powers, Imani Boyette, Tiffany Mitchell Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.