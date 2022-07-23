WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
Yana Wilson wins US Girls’ Junior, beating Clemente 3 and 2

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 8:12 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Yana Wilson won the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship on Saturday, rallying to beat Gianna Clemente 3 and 2 in hot conditions in the 36-hole final at The Club at Olde Stone.

The 15-year-old Wilson, from Henderson, Nevada, earned a spot next year in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.

The 14-year-old Clemente is from Estero, Florida.

Wilson pulled even with a birdie win on the par-5 27th and took the lead with a par victory on the par-4 28th. She took the par-3 31st and par-5 33rd with birdies and ended the match with a par halve on the par-3 34th.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

