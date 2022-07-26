Tour de France Women’s Results

|Tuesday
|3rd Stage
|A 133.6-km (83-mile) Reims—Epernay
1. Cecilie Ludwig, Denmark, FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope, 3:22:54.
2. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, :02 behind
3. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, South Africa, Team SD Worx, same time.
4. Silvia Persico, Italy, Valcar-Travel & Service, same time.
5. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
6. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Poland, Canyon//Sram Racing, same time.
7. Mavi Garcia Canellas, Spain, UAE Team ADQ, :06.
8. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, Team SD Worx, :08.
9. Juliette Labous, France, Team DSM, :11.
10. Annemiek Van Vleuten, Netherlands, Movistar Team, :20.
|Also
11. Kristin Faulkner, United States, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, 1:03 behind.
17. Krista Doebel-Hickok, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 2:12.
22. Veronica Ewers, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 2:17.
66. Lily Williams, United States, Human Powered Health, 4:59.
86. Leah Thomas, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 5:08.
125. Emily Newsom, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 15:34.
|Overall Standings
1. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Team Jumbo Visma, 8:30:36.
2. Silvia Persico, Italy, Valcar-Travel & Service, :16 behind.
3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Poland, Canyon//Sram Racing, same time.
4. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, :21.
5. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, South Africa, Team SD Worx, :51.
6. Mavi Garcia Canellas, Spain, UAE Team ADQ, :55.
7. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, Team SD Worx, :57.
8. Juliette Labous, France, Team DSM, 1:05.
9. Annemiek Van Vleuten, Netherlands, Movistar Team, 1:14.
10. Cecilie Ludwig, Denmark, FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope, 1:48.
|Also
17. Veronica Ewers, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 3:11 behind.
37. Kristin Faulkner, United States, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, 5:11.
42. Krista Doebel-Hickok, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 5:52.
76. Lily Williams, United States, Human Powered Health, 8:37.
99. Leah Thomas, United States, Trek Segafredo, 12:49.
121. Emily Newsom, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 19:33.
|Young Riders Standings
1. Julie De Wilde, Belgium, Plantar-Pura, 8:33:33.
2. Julia Borgstrom, Sweden, AG Insurance-NXTG Team, :16 behind.
3. Pfeiffer Georgi, Britain, Team DSM, :22.
4. Anne Dorthe Ysland, Norway, Uno-X PRO Cycling Team, :28.
5. Shirin Van Anrooij, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, :33.
6. Barbara Malcotti, Italy, Human Powered Health, 1:54.
7. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, 2:34.
8. Ilse Pluimers, Netherlands, AG Insurance-NXTG Team, 2:56.
9. Simone Boilard, Canada, St-Michel Auber 93, 3:10.
10. Amandine Fouquenet, France, Arkea-Pro Cycling Team, 3:10.
|Mountain Standings
1. Femke Gerritse, Netherlands, Parhotel Valkenburg, 8 points.
2. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, Team SD Worx, 3.
3. Elise Chabbey, Switzerland, Canyon//Sram Racing, 3.
4. Femke Markus, Netherlands, Parkhotel Valkenburg, 2.
5. Lane Lippert, Germany, Team DSM, 2.
6. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, 1.
7. Anne Dorthe Ysland, Norway, Uno-X PRO Cycling Team, 1.
8. Marit Raaijmakers, Netherlands, Human Powered Health, 1.
