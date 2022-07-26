Tour de France Women’s Results

Tuesday 3rd Stage A 133.6-km (83-mile) Reims—Epernay 1. Cecilie Ludwig, Denmark, FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope, 3:22:54. 2. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Team…

Tuesday 3rd Stage A 133.6-km (83-mile) Reims—Epernay

1. Cecilie Ludwig, Denmark, FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope, 3:22:54.

2. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Team Jumbo-Visma, :02 behind

3. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, South Africa, Team SD Worx, same time.

4. Silvia Persico, Italy, Valcar-Travel & Service, same time.

5. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

6. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Poland, Canyon//Sram Racing, same time.

7. Mavi Garcia Canellas, Spain, UAE Team ADQ, :06.

8. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, Team SD Worx, :08.

9. Juliette Labous, France, Team DSM, :11.

10. Annemiek Van Vleuten, Netherlands, Movistar Team, :20.

Also

11. Kristin Faulkner, United States, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, 1:03 behind.

17. Krista Doebel-Hickok, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 2:12.

22. Veronica Ewers, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 2:17.

66. Lily Williams, United States, Human Powered Health, 4:59.

86. Leah Thomas, United States, Trek-Segafredo, 5:08.

125. Emily Newsom, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 15:34.

Overall Standings

1. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Team Jumbo Visma, 8:30:36.

2. Silvia Persico, Italy, Valcar-Travel & Service, :16 behind.

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma, Poland, Canyon//Sram Racing, same time.

4. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, :21.

5. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, South Africa, Team SD Worx, :51.

6. Mavi Garcia Canellas, Spain, UAE Team ADQ, :55.

7. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, Team SD Worx, :57.

8. Juliette Labous, France, Team DSM, 1:05.

9. Annemiek Van Vleuten, Netherlands, Movistar Team, 1:14.

10. Cecilie Ludwig, Denmark, FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope, 1:48.

Also

17. Veronica Ewers, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 3:11 behind.

37. Kristin Faulkner, United States, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, 5:11.

42. Krista Doebel-Hickok, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 5:52.

76. Lily Williams, United States, Human Powered Health, 8:37.

99. Leah Thomas, United States, Trek Segafredo, 12:49.

121. Emily Newsom, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, 19:33.

Young Riders Standings

1. Julie De Wilde, Belgium, Plantar-Pura, 8:33:33.

2. Julia Borgstrom, Sweden, AG Insurance-NXTG Team, :16 behind.

3. Pfeiffer Georgi, Britain, Team DSM, :22.

4. Anne Dorthe Ysland, Norway, Uno-X PRO Cycling Team, :28.

5. Shirin Van Anrooij, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, :33.

6. Barbara Malcotti, Italy, Human Powered Health, 1:54.

7. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, 2:34.

8. Ilse Pluimers, Netherlands, AG Insurance-NXTG Team, 2:56.

9. Simone Boilard, Canada, St-Michel Auber 93, 3:10.

10. Amandine Fouquenet, France, Arkea-Pro Cycling Team, 3:10.

Mountain Standings

1. Femke Gerritse, Netherlands, Parhotel Valkenburg, 8 points.

2. Demi Vollering, Netherlands, Team SD Worx, 3.

3. Elise Chabbey, Switzerland, Canyon//Sram Racing, 3.

4. Femke Markus, Netherlands, Parkhotel Valkenburg, 2.

5. Lane Lippert, Germany, Team DSM, 2.

6. Elisa Longo Borghini, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, 1.

7. Anne Dorthe Ysland, Norway, Uno-X PRO Cycling Team, 1.

8. Marit Raaijmakers, Netherlands, Human Powered Health, 1.

