Tour de France Women’s Results

Sunday 1st Stage A 81.6-km (50.7-mile) Paris Tour Eiffel—Paris Champs-Elysees

1. Lorena Wiebes, Netherlands, Team DSM, 54:00.

2. Marianne Vos, Netherlands, Jumbo Visma, same time.

3. Lotte Kopecky, Germany, SD Worx, same time.

4. Rachele Barbieri, Italy, LIV Racing Xstra, same time.

5. Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Bjerg, Denmark, Movistar Team Women, same time.

6. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, same time.

7. Elisa Balsamo, Italy, Trek – Segafredo, same time.

8. Simone Boilard, Canada, St-Michel Auber 93, same time.

9. Tamara Dronova, Russia, Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad, same time.

10. Vittoria Guazzini, Italy, FDJ Suaz Futuroscope, same time.

Also

32. Krista Doebel-Hickok, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, same time.

54. Kristin Faulknew, United States, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, same time.

59. Veronica Ewers, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, same time.

81. Emily Newsom, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, :17 behind.

123. Leah Thomas, United States, Trek Segafredo, :56.

Overall Standings

1. Lorena Wiebes, Netherlands, DSM, 53:50.

2. Marianne VOS, Netherlands, Jumbo Visma, :04 behind.

3. Lotte Kopecky, Germany, SD Worx, :06.

4. Rachele Barbieri, Italy, LIV Racing Xstra, :10.

5. Emma Cecilie Norsgaard Bjerg, Denmark, Movistar Team Women, same time.

6. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, same time.

7. Elisa Balsamo, Italy, Trek – Segafredo, same time.

8. Simone Boilard, Canada, St-Michel Auber 93, same time.

9. Tamara Dronova, Russia, Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad, same time.

10. Vittoria Guazzini, Italy, FDJ Suaz Futuroscope, same time.

Also

32. Krista Doebel-Hickok, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, same time.

54. Kristin Faulkner, United States, Team Bikeexchange-Jayco, same time.

59. Veronica Ewers, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, same time.

81. Emily Newsom, United States, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, :17 behind.

124. Leah Thomas, United States, Trek Segafredo, :56.

Young Riders Standings

1. Maike Van Der Duin, Netherlands, Le Col-Wahoo, 54:00.

2. Simone Boilard, Canada, St-Michel Auber 93, same time.

3. Vittoria Guazzini, Italy, FDJ Suaz Futuroscope, same time.

4. Julie De Wilde, Belgium, Plantar-Pura, same time.

5. Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini, Italy, same time.

6. Victoire Berteau, France, same time.

7. Marie Le Net, France, same time.

8. Anna Dorthe Ysland, Norway, Uno-X Pro Cycling, same time.

9. Pfeiffer Georgi, Britain, same time.

10. Ally Wollaston, New Zealand, same time.

Mountain Standings

1. Femke Markus, Netherlands, Parkhotel Valkenburg, 2 points.

2. Anna Dorthe Ysland, Norway, Uno-X Pro Cycling, 1.

