Tour de France Winners

2022 — Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark
2021 — Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia
2020 — Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia
2019 — Egan Bernal, Colombia
2018 — Geraint Thomas, Britain
2017 — Chris Froome, Britain
2016 — Chris Froome, Britain
2015 — Chris Froome, Britain
2014 — Vincenzo Nibali, Italy
2013 — Chris Froome, Britain
2012 — Bradley Wiggins, Britain
2011 — Cadel Evans, Australia
2010 — x-Andy Schleck, Luxembourg
2009 — Alberto Contador, Spain
2008 — Carlos Sastre, Spain
2007 — Alberto Contador, Spain
2006 — y-Oscar Pereiro, Spain
2005 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States
2004 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States
2003 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States
2002 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States
2001 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States
2000 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States
1999 — z-Lance Armstrong, United States
1998 — Marco Pantani, Italy
1997 — Jan Ullrich, Germany
1996 — Bjarne Riis, Denmark
1995 — Miguel Indurain, Spain
1994 — Miguel Indurain, Spain
1993 — Miguel Indurain, Spain
1992 — Miguel Indurain, Spain
1991 — Miguel Indurain, Spain
1990 — Greg LeMond, United States
1989 — Greg LeMond, United States
1988 — Pedro Delgado, Spain
1987 — Stephen Roche, Ireland
1986 — Greg LeMond, United States
1985 — Bernard Hinault, France
1984 — Laurent Fignon, France
1983 — Laurent Fignon, France
1982 — Bernard Hinault, France
1981 — Bernard Hinault, France
1980 — Joop Zoetemelk, Netherlands
1979 — Bernard Hinault, France
1978 — Bernard Hinault, France
1977 — Bernard Thevenet, France
1976 — Lucien Van Impe, Belgium
1975 — Bernard Thevenet, France
1974 — Eddy Merckx, Belgium
1973 — Luis Ocana, Spain
1972 — Eddy Merckx, Belgium
1971 — Eddy Merckx, Belgium
1970 — Eddy Merckx, Belgium
1969 — Eddy Merckx, Belgium
1968 — Jan Jansen, Netherlands
1967 — Roger Pingeon, France
1966 — Lucian Almar, France
1965 — Felice Gimondi, Italy
1964 — Jacques Anquetil, France
1963 — Jacques Anquetil, France
1962 — Jacques Anquetil, France
1961 — Jacques Anquetil, France
1960 — Gastone Nencini, Italy
1959 — Federico Bahamontes, Spain
1958 — Charly Gaul, Luxembourg
1957 — Jacques Anquetil, France
1956 — Roger Walkowiak, France
1955 — Louison Bobet, France
1954 — Louison Bobet, France
1953 — Louison Bobet, France
1952 — Fausto Coppi, Italy
1951 — Hugo Koblet, Switzerland
1950 — Ferdinand Kubler, Switzerland
1949 — Fausto Coppi, Italy
1948 — Gino Bartali, Italy
1947 — Jean Robic, France
1940-46 — Tour cancelled, World War II
1939 — Sylvere Maes, Belgium
1938 — Gino Bartali, Italy
1937 — Roger Lapeble, France
1936 — Sylvere Maes, Belgium
1935 — Romain Maes, Belgium
1934 — Antonin Magne, France
1933 — Georges Speicher, France
1932 — Andre Leducq, France
1931 — Antonin Magne, France
1930 — Andre Leducq, France
1929 — Maurice Dewsele, Belgium
1928 — Nicholas Frantz, Luxembourg
1927 — Nicholas Frantz, Luxembourg
1926 — Lucian Bruysee, Belgium
1925 — Ottavio Bottecchia, Italy
1924 — Ottavio Bottecchia, Italy
1923 — Henri Pellissier, France
1922 — Firmin Lambot, Belgium
1921 — Leon Scieur, France
1920 — Phillipe Thys, Belgium
1919 — Firmin Lambot, Belgium
1915-18 — Tour cancelled, World War I
1914 — Phillipe Thys, Belgium
1913 — Phillipe Thys, Belgium
1912 — Odile Defraye, Belgium
1911 — Gustave Farrigou, France
1910 — Octave Lapize, France
1909 — Francois Faber, Luxembourg
1908 — Lucien Petit-Breton, France
1907 — Lucien Petit-Breton, France
1906 — Rene Pottier, France
1905 — Louis Trousseller, France
1904 — Henri Cornet, France
1903 — Maurice Garin, France
x-awarded yellow jersey after Alberto Contador was stripped of his title for testing positive for clenbuterol
y-awarded yellow jersey after Floyd Landis was stripped of his title for testing positive for synthetic testosterone
z-Armstrong stripped of all titles after admitting to doping
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.