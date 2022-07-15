RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Sports » The Open Championship Scores

The Open Championship Scores

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Thursday

At Old Course

St Andrews, United Kingdom, United Kingdom

Purse: $14 million

Yardage: 7,313; Par: 72

First Round

Cameron Young, United States 31-33—64
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 32-34—66
Cameron Smith, Australia 33-34—67
Robert Dinwiddie, England 33-34—67
Viktor Hovland, Norway 34-34—68
Dustin Johnson, United States 35-33—68
Scottie Scheffler, United States 32-36—68
Talor Gooch, United States 34-34—68
Barclay Brown, England 34-34—68
Lee Westwood, England 35-33—68
Brad Kennedy, Australia 34-34—68
Kurt Kitayama, United States 34-34—68
Sahith Theegala, United States 33-36—69
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 36-33—69
Min Woo Lee, Australia 35-34—69
Joohyung Kim, South Korea 32-37—69
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 34-35—69
Xander Schauffele, United States 34-35—69
Ian Poulter, England 33-36—69
John Parry, England 36-33—69
Danny Willett, England 34-35—69
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 34-35—69
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 36-33—69
Scott Vincent, Zimbabwe 35-34—69
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 35-34—69
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 35-34—69
Tyrrell Hatton, England 36-34—70
Patrick Cantlay, United States 36-34—70
Lucas Herbert, Australia 34-36—70
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 33-37—70
Thomas Detry, Belgium 35-35—70
Russell Henley, United States 37-33—70
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 34-36—70
Ernie Els, South Africa 33-37—70
Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 37-34—71
Abraham Ancer, Mexico 35-36—71
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 36-35—71
Victor Perez, France 34-37—71
Jordan Spieth, United States 34-37—71
Corey Conners, Canada 34-37—71
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 35-36—71
Cameron Tringale, United States 33-38—71
Marcus Armitage, England 37-34—71
Paul Casey, England 32-39—71
Dean Burmester, South Africa 35-36—71
Wyndham Clark, United States 38-33—71
Justin De Los Santos, Philippines 36-35—71
Sungjae Im, South Korea 35-36—71
Trey Mullinax, United States 35-36—71
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 37-34—71
Webb Simpson, United States 33-38—71
Brandon Wu, United States 34-37—71
Matt Ford, England 36-35—71
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 36-35—71
Adam Scott, Australia 39-33—72
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 37-35—72
David Carey, Ireland 35-37—72
Aaron Wise, United States 36-36—72
Patrick Reed, United States 35-37—72
Sam Burns, United States 36-36—72
Tommy Fleetwood, England 36-36—72
Garrick Higgo, South Africa 36-36—72
David Law, Scotland 38-34—72
Laurie Canter, England 36-36—72
Shane Lowry, Ireland 37-35—72
Justin Thomas, United States 34-38—72
Jason Kokrak, United States 36-36—72
Jason Scrivener, Australia 37-35—72
Sam Bairstow, England 36-36—72
Collin Morikawa, United States 36-36—72
Zach Johnson, United States 37-35—72
Keita Nakajima, Japan 38-34—72
Kevin Na, United States 35-37—72
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 34-38—72
Phil Mickelson, United States 35-37—72
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 37-35—72
Jon Rahm, Spain 35-38—73
Harold Varner III, United States 38-35—73
Brian Harman, United States 37-36—73
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 35-38—73
Will Zalatoris, United States 37-36—73
Billy Horschel, United States 33-40—73
Tony Finau, United States 37-36—73
Jamie Rutherford, England 37-36—73
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 34-39—73
Francesco Molinari, Italy 35-38—73
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 35-38—73
Jordan L. Smith, England 37-36—73
Max Homa, United States 36-37—73
Richard Mansell, England 37-36—73
J.T. Poston, United States 33-40—73
John Daly, United States 37-36—73
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 36-37—73
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 36-37—73
Brooks Koepka, United States 36-37—73
Seamus Power, Ireland 36-37—73
Kazuki Higa, Japan 37-36—73
Hao-Tong Li, China 38-35—73
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 35-38—73
Ronan Mullarney, Ireland 33-40—73
Filippo Celli, Italy 36-38—74
Anthony Quayle, Australia 38-36—74
Adri Arnaus, Spain 36-38—74
Lars Van Meijel, Netherlands 38-36—74
Ben Campbell, Australia 37-37—74
Justin Harding, South Africa 39-35—74
Takumi Kanaya, Japan 40-34—74
Kevin Kisner, United States 37-37—74
Matthew Griffin, Australia 38-36—74
Matthew Jordan, England 36-38—74
Chan Kim, United States 39-35—74
John Catlin, United States 39-35—74
Shaun Norris, South Africa 38-36—74
Tom Hoge, United States 34-40—74
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 37-37—74
Gary Woodland, United States 37-37—74
Jorge Fernandez-Valdes, Argentina 39-35—74
Paul Lawrie, Scotland 37-37—74
Sergio Garcia, Spain 37-38—75
Chris Kirk, United States 38-37—75
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 39-36—75
Adrian Meronk, Poland 41-34—75
Aaron Jarvis, Cayman Islands 38-37—75
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 37-38—75
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 37-38—75
Aaron Rai, England 39-36—75
Ashley Chesters, England 37-38—75
Mingyu Cho, South Korea 36-39—75
Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 37-38—75
Mito Pereira, Chile 35-40—75
Jack Floydd, England 36-39—75
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 38-37—75
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 41-35—76
Keith Mitchell, United States 36-40—76
Keegan Bradley, United States 37-39—76
Sihwan Kim, United States 37-39—76
Luke List, United States 38-38—76
Marco Penge, England 39-37—76
Harris English, United States 40-36—76
Oliver Farr, Wales 36-40—76
Marc Leishman, Australia 35-41—76
Sam Horsfield, England 39-37—76
Zander Lombard, South Africa 40-37—77
Stephen Dodd, Wales 36-41—77
Dimi Papadatos, Australia 40-37—77
Richard Bland, England 41-37—78
Emiliano Grillo, Argentina 39-39—78
Stewart Cink, United States 40-38—78
Tiger Woods, United States 41-37—78
Darren Clarke, Northern Ireland 41-38—79
Jediah Morgan, Australia 38-41—79
Shugo Imahira, Japan 43-37—80
Sepp Straka, Austria 39-42—81
Alex Wrigley, England 41-41—82
David Duval, United States 43-39—82
Mark Calcavecchia, United States 39-44—83

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up