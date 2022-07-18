Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Seeds Zhang, Sorribes Tormo recover from scares in Palermo

The Associated Press

July 18, 2022, 6:07 PM

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Third-seeded Zhang Shuai recovered from a scare early in the second set to advance to the second round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Monday.

Zhang was broken twice at the start of the second set before rallying to beat Rebeka Masarova of Spain 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7).

The Chinese player will face Jasmine Paolini after the Italian eased past Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova 6-3, 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo is also safely through to the round of 16, with the Spanish player recovering to beat Ana Bogdan 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

The match had to be halted three times, for a medical timeout apiece, and another one due to extreme heat in what was the first match of the day.

Sorribes Tormo will next face Leolia Jeanjean, who beat Ylena In-Albon 6-2, 6-4.

Sixth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania defeated Marina Bassols Ribera 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to set up an encounter against Océane Dodin of France.

Dodin beat 19-year-old Matilde Paoletti 6-4, 7-5. It was Paoletti’s first WTA main draw match and the Italian is assured of moving up around 200 places in the rankings from No. 920.

