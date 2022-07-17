NHRA Mile-High Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Bandimere Speedway
|Morrison, Colo.
|Final finish orders
|Top Fuel
1. Leah Pruett; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Steve Torrence; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Terry Totten; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Antron Brown; 15. Cameron Ferre; 16. Greg Carrillo.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight; 2. Bob Tasca III; 3. John Force; 4. Jack Wyatt; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. Ron Capps; 7. Tim Wilkerson; 8. Chad Green; 9. Alexis DeJoria; 10. Jim Campbell; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Matt Hagan; 14. Paul Lee.
|Pro Stock
1. Matt Hartford; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 5. Mason McGaha; 6. Bo Butner; 7. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Dallas Glenn; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12. Camrie Caruso; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Greg Anderson; 15. Fernando Cuadra.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith; 2. Joey Gladstone; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Marc Ingwersen; 7. Jerry Savoie; 8. Steve Johnson; 9. Karen Stoffer; 10. Jim Underdahl; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Jianna Evaristo; 13. Kelly Clontz.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Leah Pruett, 3.884 seconds, 316.38 mph def. Shawn Langdon, Broke.
|Funny Car
Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.065, 311.92 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.263, 272.89.
|Pro Stock
Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.967, 196.36 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.054, 172.61.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Matt Smith, EBR, 7.097, 190.22 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 7.163, 185.43.
|Super Stock
Tyler Wudarczyk, Chevy Camaro, 11.242, 118.93 def. Bill Jenkins, Chevy Cavalier, Foul – Red Light.
|Stock Eliminator
John Brimer, Ford Mustang, 9.558, 136.95 def. Jay Storey, Chevy Camaro, 9.820, 134.40.
|Super Comp
Marty Simpson, Dragster, 9.524, 161.85 def. Todd McCann, Dragster, 9.539, 170.90.
|Super Gas
Kris Whitfield, ’27-T Ford, 10.482, 145.75 def. Ray Schoneman, Nova, 10.475, 141.92.
|Top Dragster
Chandler Thyssen, Dragster, 7.414, 178.61 def. Daria Vang, Dragster, Broke.
|Top Sportsman
David Scutt, Olds Calais, 7.738, 178.92 def. Wade Kiefer, Chevy Corvette, 7.310, 189.63.
|Round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Shawn Langdon, 3.891, 312.57 def. Greg Carrillo, 5.367, 136.19; Clay Millican, 3.906, 282.54 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.124, 244.21; Brittany Force, 3.800, 327.27 def. Terry Totten, 4.059, 282.54; Justin Ashley, 3.920, 319.22 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.366, 264.86; Leah Pruett, 3.910, 308.50 def. Antron Brown, 4.189, 231.79; Mike Salinas, 3.898, 321.19 def. Alex Laughlin, 4.087, 266.37; Austin Prock, 3.929, 299.53 def. Steve Torrence, 3.869, 316.75; Josh Hart, 3.999, 314.46 def. Doug Kalitta, 4.003, 285.59;
|Quarterfinals
Pruett, 4.059, 251.77 def. Millican, 4.192, 236.17; Hart, 3.907, 318.32 def. Force, 4.096, 229.08; Langdon, 3.871, 315.49 def. Salinas, 3.901, 303.84; Ashley, 4.144, 291.63 def. Prock, 4.721, 194.60;
|Semifinals
Pruett, 3.879, 317.94 def. Ashley, 4.091, 303.64; Langdon, 3.900, 313.95 def. Hart, 3.935, 313.44;
|Final
Pruett, 3.884, 316.38 def. Langdon, Broke.
|Funny Car
|First Round
Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.418, 210.41 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 6.868, 93.97; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.977, 324.59 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.234, 299.20; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.035, 319.07 def. Terry Haddock, Ford Mustang, 4.394, 229.98; Jack Wyatt, Charger, 4.182, 279.73 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.913, 210.97; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.994, 315.71 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.138, 302.96; J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.014, 317.87 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.351, 226.09; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.031, 323.27 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, Foul – Red Light;
|Quarterfinals
Hight, 4.253, 260.76 def. Wilkerson, Foul – Centerline; Force, 4.065, 317.57 def. Todd, 4.273, 239.95; Tasca III, 4.220, 268.38 def. Capps, 4.572, 200.56; Wyatt, 10.384, 94.54 was unopposed;
|Semifinals
Tasca III, 4.034, 318.09 def. Wyatt, 4.752, 199.02; Hight, 4.041, 315.56 def. Force, 4.033, 322.96;
|Final
Hight, 4.065, 311.92 def. Tasca III, 4.263, 272.89.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 7.015, 195.87 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 7.847, 133.59; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.980, 196.27 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 7.028, 195.51; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 7.002, 196.04 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.987, 196.79 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 7.005, 195.14; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.990, 195.03 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.986, 195.42 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.983, 195.48; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 14.357, 59.51 was unopposed; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.965, 196.59 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.951, 197.02;
|Quarterfinals
Stanfield, 6.995, 195.93 def. Butner, 7.011, 195.11; Coughlin Jr., 6.988, 196.33 def. C. McGaha, 21.052, 37.01; C. Cuadra, 6.987, 195.00 def. Cuadra Jr., 7.017, 194.88; Hartford, 6.991, 196.24 def. M. McGaha, 6.981, 196.10;
|Semifinals
Stanfield, 6.986, 196.59 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.998, 196.90; Hartford, 6.973, 196.73 def. C. Cuadra, Foul – Red Light;
|Final
Hartford, 6.967, 196.36 def. Stanfield, 7.054, 172.61.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|First Round
Marc Ingwersen, 7.241, 185.03 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.216, 185.74; Angie Smith, 7.166, 187.99 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 7.371, 179.61; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 7.173, 186.23 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 7.163, 187.23 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 7.198, 185.43 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.173, 185.46; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 7.148, 187.50 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.399, 179.76; Matt Smith, 7.115, 181.79 was unopposed;
|Quarterfinals
A. Smith, 7.186, 188.57 was unopposed; Sampey, 7.181, 186.90 def. Savoie, Foul – Red Light; Gladstone, 7.155, 185.08 def. Krawiec, 7.181, 186.30; M. Smith, 7.103, 189.87 def. Ingwersen, 7.190, 185.28;
|Semifinals
Gladstone, 7.194, 185.56 def. A. Smith, 7.216, 186.82; M. Smith, 7.121, 190.03 def. Sampey, 7.253, 170.15;
|Final
M. Smith, 7.097, 190.22 def. Gladstone, 7.163, 185.43.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Mike Salinas, 877; 2. Brittany Force, 867; 3. Justin Ashley, 785; 4. Steve Torrence, 744; 5. Josh Hart, 582; 6. Leah Pruett, 540; 7. Austin Prock, 538; 8. Shawn Langdon, 529; 9. Clay Millican, 519; 10. Doug Kalitta, 492.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight, 1,050; 2. Matt Hagan, 955; 3. Ron Capps, 884; 4. John Force, 736; 5. Bob Tasca III, 615; 6. Cruz Pedregon, 593; 7. J.R. Todd, 563; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 523; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 488; 10. Chad Green, 440.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, 853; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 818; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 594; 4. Dallas Glenn, 507; 5. Greg Anderson, 491; 6. Mason McGaha, 486; 7. Matt Hartford, 457; 8. Camrie Caruso, 455; 9. Deric Kramer, 408; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 393.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Steve Johnson, 525; 2. Angelle Sampey, 515; 3. Matt Smith, 506; 4. Joey Gladstone, 479; 5. Angie Smith, 467; 6. Karen Stoffer, 466; 7. Eddie Krawiec, 434; 8. Jerry Savoie, 395; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 346; 10. Jim Underdahl, 291.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.