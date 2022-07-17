NHRA Mile-High Nationals Results

Sunday At Bandimere Speedway Morrison, Colo. Final finish orders Top Fuel 1. Leah Pruett; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Josh Hart;…

Sunday At Bandimere Speedway Morrison, Colo. Final finish orders Top Fuel

1. Leah Pruett; 2. Shawn Langdon; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Mike Salinas; 6. Brittany Force; 7. Clay Millican; 8. Austin Prock; 9. Steve Torrence; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Terry Totten; 12. Alex Laughlin; 13. Tony Schumacher; 14. Antron Brown; 15. Cameron Ferre; 16. Greg Carrillo.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight; 2. Bob Tasca III; 3. John Force; 4. Jack Wyatt; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. Ron Capps; 7. Tim Wilkerson; 8. Chad Green; 9. Alexis DeJoria; 10. Jim Campbell; 11. Cruz Pedregon; 12. Terry Haddock; 13. Matt Hagan; 14. Paul Lee.

Pro Stock

1. Matt Hartford; 2. Aaron Stanfield; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 5. Mason McGaha; 6. Bo Butner; 7. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Erica Enders; 10. Dallas Glenn; 11. Kyle Koretsky; 12. Camrie Caruso; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Greg Anderson; 15. Fernando Cuadra.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith; 2. Joey Gladstone; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Marc Ingwersen; 7. Jerry Savoie; 8. Steve Johnson; 9. Karen Stoffer; 10. Jim Underdahl; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Jianna Evaristo; 13. Kelly Clontz.

Final Results Top Fuel

Leah Pruett, 3.884 seconds, 316.38 mph def. Shawn Langdon, Broke.

Funny Car

Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.065, 311.92 def. Bob Tasca III, Ford Mustang, 4.263, 272.89.

Pro Stock

Matt Hartford, Chevy Camaro, 6.967, 196.36 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 7.054, 172.61.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Matt Smith, EBR, 7.097, 190.22 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 7.163, 185.43.

Super Stock

Tyler Wudarczyk, Chevy Camaro, 11.242, 118.93 def. Bill Jenkins, Chevy Cavalier, Foul – Red Light.

Stock Eliminator

John Brimer, Ford Mustang, 9.558, 136.95 def. Jay Storey, Chevy Camaro, 9.820, 134.40.

Super Comp

Marty Simpson, Dragster, 9.524, 161.85 def. Todd McCann, Dragster, 9.539, 170.90.

Super Gas

Kris Whitfield, ’27-T Ford, 10.482, 145.75 def. Ray Schoneman, Nova, 10.475, 141.92.

Top Dragster

Chandler Thyssen, Dragster, 7.414, 178.61 def. Daria Vang, Dragster, Broke.

Top Sportsman

David Scutt, Olds Calais, 7.738, 178.92 def. Wade Kiefer, Chevy Corvette, 7.310, 189.63.

Round-by-round results Top Fuel First Round

Shawn Langdon, 3.891, 312.57 def. Greg Carrillo, 5.367, 136.19; Clay Millican, 3.906, 282.54 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.124, 244.21; Brittany Force, 3.800, 327.27 def. Terry Totten, 4.059, 282.54; Justin Ashley, 3.920, 319.22 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.366, 264.86; Leah Pruett, 3.910, 308.50 def. Antron Brown, 4.189, 231.79; Mike Salinas, 3.898, 321.19 def. Alex Laughlin, 4.087, 266.37; Austin Prock, 3.929, 299.53 def. Steve Torrence, 3.869, 316.75; Josh Hart, 3.999, 314.46 def. Doug Kalitta, 4.003, 285.59;

Quarterfinals

Pruett, 4.059, 251.77 def. Millican, 4.192, 236.17; Hart, 3.907, 318.32 def. Force, 4.096, 229.08; Langdon, 3.871, 315.49 def. Salinas, 3.901, 303.84; Ashley, 4.144, 291.63 def. Prock, 4.721, 194.60;

Semifinals

Pruett, 3.879, 317.94 def. Ashley, 4.091, 303.64; Langdon, 3.900, 313.95 def. Hart, 3.935, 313.44;

Final

Pruett, 3.884, 316.38 def. Langdon, Broke.

Funny Car First Round

Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 4.418, 210.41 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 6.868, 93.97; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.977, 324.59 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.234, 299.20; Robert Hight, Camaro, 4.035, 319.07 def. Terry Haddock, Ford Mustang, 4.394, 229.98; Jack Wyatt, Charger, 4.182, 279.73 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.913, 210.97; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.994, 315.71 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.138, 302.96; J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.014, 317.87 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.351, 226.09; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.031, 323.27 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, Foul – Red Light;

Quarterfinals

Hight, 4.253, 260.76 def. Wilkerson, Foul – Centerline; Force, 4.065, 317.57 def. Todd, 4.273, 239.95; Tasca III, 4.220, 268.38 def. Capps, 4.572, 200.56; Wyatt, 10.384, 94.54 was unopposed;

Semifinals

Tasca III, 4.034, 318.09 def. Wyatt, 4.752, 199.02; Hight, 4.041, 315.56 def. Force, 4.033, 322.96;

Final

Hight, 4.065, 311.92 def. Tasca III, 4.263, 272.89.

Pro Stock First Round

Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 7.015, 195.87 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 7.847, 133.59; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.980, 196.27 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 7.028, 195.51; Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, 7.002, 196.04 def. Camrie Caruso, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.987, 196.79 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 7.005, 195.14; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.990, 195.03 def. Fernando Cuadra, Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.986, 195.42 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.983, 195.48; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 14.357, 59.51 was unopposed; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.965, 196.59 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.951, 197.02;

Quarterfinals

Stanfield, 6.995, 195.93 def. Butner, 7.011, 195.11; Coughlin Jr., 6.988, 196.33 def. C. McGaha, 21.052, 37.01; C. Cuadra, 6.987, 195.00 def. Cuadra Jr., 7.017, 194.88; Hartford, 6.991, 196.24 def. M. McGaha, 6.981, 196.10;

Semifinals

Stanfield, 6.986, 196.59 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.998, 196.90; Hartford, 6.973, 196.73 def. C. Cuadra, Foul – Red Light;

Final

Hartford, 6.967, 196.36 def. Stanfield, 7.054, 172.61.

Pro Stock Motorcycle First Round

Marc Ingwersen, 7.241, 185.03 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 7.216, 185.74; Angie Smith, 7.166, 187.99 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 7.371, 179.61; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 7.173, 186.23 def. Ryan Oehler, Foul – Red Light; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 7.163, 187.23 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 7.198, 185.43 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.173, 185.46; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 7.148, 187.50 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.399, 179.76; Matt Smith, 7.115, 181.79 was unopposed;

Quarterfinals

A. Smith, 7.186, 188.57 was unopposed; Sampey, 7.181, 186.90 def. Savoie, Foul – Red Light; Gladstone, 7.155, 185.08 def. Krawiec, 7.181, 186.30; M. Smith, 7.103, 189.87 def. Ingwersen, 7.190, 185.28;

Semifinals

Gladstone, 7.194, 185.56 def. A. Smith, 7.216, 186.82; M. Smith, 7.121, 190.03 def. Sampey, 7.253, 170.15;

Final

M. Smith, 7.097, 190.22 def. Gladstone, 7.163, 185.43.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Mike Salinas, 877; 2. Brittany Force, 867; 3. Justin Ashley, 785; 4. Steve Torrence, 744; 5. Josh Hart, 582; 6. Leah Pruett, 540; 7. Austin Prock, 538; 8. Shawn Langdon, 529; 9. Clay Millican, 519; 10. Doug Kalitta, 492.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 1,050; 2. Matt Hagan, 955; 3. Ron Capps, 884; 4. John Force, 736; 5. Bob Tasca III, 615; 6. Cruz Pedregon, 593; 7. J.R. Todd, 563; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 523; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 488; 10. Chad Green, 440.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 853; 2. Aaron Stanfield, 818; 3. Kyle Koretsky, 594; 4. Dallas Glenn, 507; 5. Greg Anderson, 491; 6. Mason McGaha, 486; 7. Matt Hartford, 457; 8. Camrie Caruso, 455; 9. Deric Kramer, 408; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr., 393.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson, 525; 2. Angelle Sampey, 515; 3. Matt Smith, 506; 4. Joey Gladstone, 479; 5. Angie Smith, 467; 6. Karen Stoffer, 466; 7. Eddie Krawiec, 434; 8. Jerry Savoie, 395; 9. Marc Ingwersen, 346; 10. Jim Underdahl, 291.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.