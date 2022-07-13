RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Mukhtar, Willis lead Nashville to 1-0 victory over Sounders

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 11:25 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored late in the first half and Joe Willis made it stand up to lead Nashville SC to a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night.

Mukhtar’s 11th goal of the season came in the 44th minute for Nashville (8-6-6).

Willis made two saves to earn a clean sheet. Stefan Cleveland stopped three shots for Seattle (8-9-2).

Nashville outshot the Sounders 12-9 with a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Seattle has dropped three of its last four matches.

