Irina-Camelia Begu back in Palermo semifinals a decade later

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 4:29 PM

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Irina-Camelia Begu is back in the semifinals of the Palermo Ladies Open after a decade.

The sixth-seeded Begu ended the run of 19-year-old Diane Parry by 6-1, 6-3 on Friday on the red clay of the Country Time Club.

Begu’s semifinal opponent is Sara Sorribes Tormo, who defeated Anna Bondar 6-2, 6-3.

In the 2012 semifinals in the Sicilian capital, Begu lost to eventual champion Sara Errani. The Romanian player reached the fourth round of this year’s French Open.

The other quarterfinals had Jasmine Paolini playing Nuria Parrizas Diaz and Lucia Bronzetti facing Caroline Garcia.

