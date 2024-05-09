Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 9, 2024, 11:55 PM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 7 (223) New York
at MINNESOTA (204½) Denver

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -134 at DETROIT +114
N.Y Yankees -136 at TAMPA BAY +116
Minnesota -112 at TORONTO -104
Cleveland -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102
Kansas City -116 at LA ANGELS -102
at SEATTLE -142 Oakland +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -124 at PITTSBURGH +106
Atlanta -156 at N.Y METS +132
Philadelphia -184 at MIAMI +154
at MILWAUKEE -134 St. Louis +114
LA Dodgers -168 at SAN DIEGO +142
at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Cincinnati +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -136 Arizona +116
at BOSTON -215 Washington +180
Texas -180 at COLORADO +152

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Florida -125 at BOSTON +104
Edmonton -125 at VANCOUVER +104

