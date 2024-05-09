NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 7 (223) New York at MINNESOTA 4½ (204½) Denver MLB Friday American…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|7
|(223)
|New York
|at MINNESOTA
|4½
|(204½)
|Denver
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-134
|at DETROIT
|+114
|N.Y Yankees
|-136
|at TAMPA BAY
|+116
|Minnesota
|-112
|at TORONTO
|-104
|Cleveland
|-120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+102
|Kansas City
|-116
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|Oakland
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-124
|at PITTSBURGH
|+106
|Atlanta
|-156
|at N.Y METS
|+132
|Philadelphia
|-184
|at MIAMI
|+154
|at MILWAUKEE
|-134
|St. Louis
|+114
|LA Dodgers
|-168
|at SAN DIEGO
|+142
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+136
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-136
|Arizona
|+116
|at BOSTON
|-215
|Washington
|+180
|Texas
|-180
|at COLORADO
|+152
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Florida
|-125
|at BOSTON
|+104
|Edmonton
|-125
|at VANCOUVER
|+104
