NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 7 (223) New York at MINNESOTA 4½ (204½) Denver

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -134 at DETROIT +114 N.Y Yankees -136 at TAMPA BAY +116 Minnesota -112 at TORONTO -104 Cleveland -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102 Kansas City -116 at LA ANGELS -102 at SEATTLE -142 Oakland +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -124 at PITTSBURGH +106 Atlanta -156 at N.Y METS +132 Philadelphia -184 at MIAMI +154 at MILWAUKEE -134 St. Louis +114 LA Dodgers -168 at SAN DIEGO +142 at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Cincinnati +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -136 Arizona +116 at BOSTON -215 Washington +180 Texas -180 at COLORADO +152

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -125 at BOSTON +104 Edmonton -125 at VANCOUVER +104

