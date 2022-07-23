WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » Sports » Guerrier leads by 1…

Guerrier leads by 1 at Cazoo Classic in bid for 1st pro win

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 2:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Julien Guerrier moved in sight of his first win on the European tour after shooting 3-under 69 in the third round of the Cazoo Classic to take a one-stroke lead on Saturday.

Paul Waring, the No. 586-ranked leader after the first two rounds, shot only 72 and fell out of first place to be replaced by Guerrier, a French player ranked No. 454.

Guerrier made three straight birdies from No. 4 and added more at Nos. 13 and 17. His only bogeys came at the first and last holes at Hillside near Liverpool in northwest England.

Richie Ramsay (67), Jens Dantorp (70) and Waring were tied for second place.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up