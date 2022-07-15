RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Sports » England women's coach Wiegman…

England women’s coach Wiegman tests positive for COVID

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 11:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — England women’s coach Sarina Wiegman tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their match against Northern Ireland on Friday at the Women’s European Championship.

The host nation has already advanced to the quarterfinals with a game to spare after an 8-0 rout of Norway on Monday.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will guide the team for Friday’s final Group A game in Southampton against already eliminated Northern Ireland.

Wiegman was in isolation.

England’s quarterfinal is scheduled next Wednesday against Germany, Spain or Denmark.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

A federally-backed effort to improve cybersecurity of US manufacturing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up