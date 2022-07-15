England women’s coach Wiegman tests positive for COVID

LONDON (AP) — England women’s coach Sarina Wiegman tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their match against Northern Ireland…

LONDON (AP) — England women’s coach Sarina Wiegman tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their match against Northern Ireland on Friday at the Women’s European Championship.

The host nation has already advanced to the quarterfinals with a game to spare after an 8-0 rout of Norway on Monday.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will guide the team for Friday’s final Group A game in Southampton against already eliminated Northern Ireland.

Wiegman was in isolation.

England’s quarterfinal is scheduled next Wednesday against Germany, Spain or Denmark.

