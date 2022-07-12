All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 61 25 .709 _ Boston 47 40 .540 14½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 61 25 .709 _ Boston 47 40 .540 14½ Tampa Bay 46 40 .535 15 Toronto 45 42 .517 16½ Baltimore 43 44 .494 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 48 40 .545 _ Cleveland 42 42 .500 4 Chicago 41 44 .482 5½ Detroit 36 51 .414 11½ Kansas City 34 52 .395 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 56 29 .659 _ Seattle 45 42 .517 12 Texas 40 44 .476 15½ Los Angeles 38 49 .437 19 Oakland 29 59 .330 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 54 33 .621 _ Atlanta 52 36 .591 2½ Philadelphia 46 41 .529 8 Miami 41 44 .482 12 Washington 30 58 .341 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 48 39 .552 _ St. Louis 47 42 .528 2 Pittsburgh 37 50 .425 11 Chicago 34 52 .395 13½ Cincinnati 32 54 .372 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 56 29 .659 _ San Diego 50 38 .568 7½ San Francisco 43 42 .506 13 Arizona 39 48 .448 18 Colorado 38 49 .437 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Texas 10, Oakland 8

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-7) at Kansas City (Singer 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Seabold 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-4) at Texas (Gray 5-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 6, Colorado 5

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (TBD) at Washington (Fedde 5-6), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 6-6) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-3), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Miami (López 6-4), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-4) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 6-7), 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-5), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

