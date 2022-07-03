FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 58 21 .734 _
Toronto 44 35 .557 14
Boston 43 35 .551 14½
Tampa Bay 42 36 .538 15½
Baltimore 35 44 .443 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 45 36 .556 _
Cleveland 39 36 .520 3
Chicago 37 39 .487
Detroit 30 46 .395 12½
Kansas City 28 48 .368 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 50 27 .649 _
Texas 37 39 .487 12½
Seattle 38 42 .475 13½
Los Angeles 37 43 .463 14½
Oakland 26 54 .325 25½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 48 30 .615 _
Atlanta 46 33 .582
Philadelphia 41 38 .519
Miami 36 40 .474 11
Washington 29 51 .363 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 45 35 .563 _
St. Louis 44 36 .550 1
Chicago 32 46 .410 12
Pittsburgh 32 46 .410 12
Cincinnati 26 51 .338 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 49 28 .636 _
San Diego 46 34 .575
San Francisco 40 36 .526
Arizona 35 43 .449 14½
Colorado 34 44 .436 15½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 13, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 3

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3

Tampa Bay 11, Toronto 5, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 2-1), 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Hill 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 9-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 4

Texas 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago White Sox 5, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 4, Cincinnati 1

Miami 5, Washington 3

St. Louis 7, Philadelphia 6

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2

Colorado 11, Arizona 7

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Garrett 1-3) at Washington (Corbin 4-10), 11:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-5) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 7-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-8), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-9), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 4-8) at San Diego (Manaea 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-4) at Atlanta (Wright 9-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 6-6), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

