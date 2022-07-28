WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Sports » Alcaraz cruises at Croatia…

Alcaraz cruises at Croatia Open, Musetti, Baez eliminated

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 4:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UMAG, Croatia (AP) — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz eased past Norbert Gombos 6-2, 6-3 to start the defense of his first ATP title at the Croatia Open on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Spaniard became the second-youngest player this century to break into the top five in the rankings, which were announced Monday. Only Rafael Nadal did it at a younger age since 2000.

The fifth-ranked Alcaraz, who lost in the final at the Hamburg European Open last week to Lorenzo Musetti, broke Gombos four times while saving all seven break points he faced.

Alcaraz and Nadal are tied for most ATP titles this year — four.

He will play Facundo Bagnis in the quarterfinals. The Argentine beat French qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1.

Franco Agamenone upset fourth-seeded Sebastian Baez 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 for his second ATP main draw victory while fellow Italian qualifier Marco Cecchinato upset eighth-seeded Musetti 6-4, 6-3.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Cyber grades bring down agencies' scores in FITARA 14

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

House lawmakers pan VA EHR as 'bad investment' with upcoming $39B cost estimate

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up