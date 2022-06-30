Wimbledon Results The Associated Press

Thursday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Women’s Singles Second Round Paula Badosa (4), Spain, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 6-3, 6-2. Women’s Doubles First Round Shelby Rogers, United States, and Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, def. Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 6-2, 6-4. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.