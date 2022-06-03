RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » Sports » Wallace, Turner lead Arkansas…

Wallace, Turner lead Arkansas past Grand Canyon 7-1

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 4:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cayden Wallace, who hit two home runs, and Michael Turner both drove in three runs and second-seeded Arkansas defeated third-seed Grand Canyon 7-1 on Friday in the Stillwater Regional.

Wallace plated a run when he was hit by a pitch and Turner followed with a two-run single in a four-run second inning that put the Razorbacks on top 5-0.

That was plenty for Connor Noland (6-5), who scattered six hits in seven innings.

Arkansas (39-18), which ended a four-game losing streak, faces the winner of Missouri State-Oklahoma State on Saturday after Grand Canyon (41-20) meets the loser.

Wallace opened the scoring with a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the first and did the same in the fourth. Turner, who had three hits, had an RBI single in the sixth.

Tayler Aguilar led off the fourth with a home run for the Lopes.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

One potential job for the national cyber director? Fix the cyber workforce problem

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up