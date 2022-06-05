RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | Trump Ukraine scandal shadows war | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
Home » Sports » Virginia Tech tops Columbia…

Virginia Tech tops Columbia 7-2 for berth in Super Regionals

The Associated Press

June 5, 2022, 11:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Leadoff batter Nick Biddison had a RBI triple and a solo home run, Tanner Schobel hit a two-run shot in the first inning and No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech cruised past Columbia 7-2 on Sunday to win the Blacksburg Regional and earn a berth in the Super Regionals.

The Hokies (44-12) won all three of their games — beating Wright State 15-9 in the opener before out-scoring Columbia 31-6 in the final two games to capture the title.

Virginia Tech used Schobel’s homer in the first and and Biddison’s triple in the second to grab a 3-0 lead.

The Lions (32-18) got a run back in the top of the third when Andy Blake drew a two-out walk and scored on a triple by Tyler MacGregor.

The Hokies took control with a four-run fifth. Carson Jones walked with one out and moved to third on Conor Hartigan’s two-out single. No. 9 batter Carson DeMartini homered to score three and Biddison followed with a solo shot for a 7-1 lead.

Columbia’s final run came in the eighth when Blake led off with a walk and scored on a two-out single by Anton Lazits.

Reliever Graham Firoved (5-0) allowed a run on a hit and two walks in 2 1/3 innings to get the win.

Joe Sheets (2-2) retired just seven batters in a start for Columbia. He yielded three runs on five hits and five walks.

__

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Fiscal Service putting its customers at the center of its IT modernization efforts

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up