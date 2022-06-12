RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills | Ukrainians use 3D tech to save artifacts | Wife of detained Kremlin critic speaks out
Home » Sports » USFL Football League

USFL Football League

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Jersey 8 1 0 .889 206 159
x-Philadelphia 5 3 0 .625 222 201
Pittsburgh 1 7 0 .125 110 193
Michigan 1 8 0 .111 178 215
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 8 1 0 .889 213 151
x-New Orleans 6 3 0 .667 193 144
Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 144 174
Houston 2 7 0 .222 176 205
x-clinched playoff spot

___

Week 9
Saturday’s Games

New Jersey 25 Michigan 23

Houston 17, Birmingham 15

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Week 10
Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Noon

Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon

New Orleans vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

State Department rethinks how it vets Foreign Service candidates to diversify ranks

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up