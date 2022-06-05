USFL Football League

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia hits Kyiv with missiles | How long can Ukraine keep up? | Americans keep close bond with trainees | Zelenskyy rallies war-torn country
June 5, 2022

All Times EDT
All games in Birmingham, Ala.
North
W L T Pct PF PA
New Jersey 7 1 0 .875 181 136
Philadelphia 5 3 0 .625 222 201
Michigan 1 7 0 .125 155 190
Pittsburgh 1 7 0 .125 110 193
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Birmingham 8 0 0 1.000 198 134
New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 176 138
Tampa Bay 4 4 0 .500 138 157
Houston 1 7 0 .125 159 190
x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18

Saturday’s Games

Birminghham 10, New Orleans 9

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 46, Michigan 24

Tampa Bay 13, Houston 3

