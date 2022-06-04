USFL Football League The Associated Press

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 7 1 0…

All Times EDT All games in Birmingham, Ala. North W L T Pct PF PA New Jersey 7 1 0 .875 181 136 Philadelphia 4 3 0 .571 176 177 Michigan 1 6 0 .143 131 144 Pittsburgh 1 7 0 .125 110 193 South W L T Pct PF PA x-Birmingham 8 0 0 1.000 198 134 New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 176 138 Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 125 154 Houston 1 6 0 .143 156 177 x-clinched playoff spot ___ Friday’s Games New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18 Saturday’s Games Birminghham 10, New Orleans 9 Sunday’s Games Michigan vs. Philadelphia, noon Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.