USFL Football League

|All Times EDT
|All games in Birmingham, Ala.
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Jersey
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|181
|136
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|176
|177
|Michigan
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|131
|144
|Pittsburgh
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|110
|193
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Birmingham
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|198
|134
|New Orleans
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|176
|138
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|125
|154
|Houston
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|156
|177
|x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Friday’s Games
New Jersey 29, Pittsburgh 18
|Saturday’s Games
Birminghham 10, New Orleans 9
|Sunday’s Games
Michigan vs. Philadelphia, noon
Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.