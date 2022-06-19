U.S. Open Par Scores

Sunday
At The Country Club of Brookline
Brookline, Mass.
Purse: $17.5 million
Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70
Final Round
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|68-70-68-68—274
|-6
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|70-67-71-67—275
|-5
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|69-70-67-69—275
|-5
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|70-70-72-65—277
|-3
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|67-69-73-69—278
|-2
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|69-66-77-66—278
|-2
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|70-69-69-71—279
|-1
|Adam Hadwin, Canada
|66-72-70-71—279
|-1
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|73-70-68-68—279
|-1
|Joel Dahmen, United States
|67-68-74-71—280
|E
|Gary Woodland, United States
|69-73-69-69—280
|E
|Seamus Power, Ireland
|71-70-70-70—281
|+1
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|69-67-71-74—281
|+1
|Hayden Buckley, United States
|68-68-75-71—282
|+2
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|72-71-70-69—282
|+2
|Nick Hardy, United States
|69-68-73-72—282
|+2
|Marc Leishman, Australia
|70-71-73-68—282
|+2
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|72-70-74-66—282
|+2
|Sebastian Munoz, Colombia
|74-69-69-70—282
|+2
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|70-69-75-68—282
|+2
|Adam Scott, Australia
|69-73-72-68—282
|+2
|Cameron Tringale, United States
|71-71-71-69—282
|+2
|Joohyung Kim, South Korea
|72-68-73-70—283
|+3
|Mackenzie Hughes, Canada
|72-69-73-70—284
|+4
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|68-73-71-72—284
|+4
|Adam Schenk, United States
|70-70-73-71—284
|+4
|Sam Burns, United States
|71-67-71-76—285
|+5
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|73-70-69-73—285
|+5
|Thomas Pieters, Belgium
|72-68-73-72—285
|+5
|Aaron Wise, United States
|68-68-75-74—285
|+5
|MJ Daffue, South Africa
|67-72-78-69—286
|+6
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|72-68-74-72—286
|+6
|Davis Riley, United States
|72-67-73-74—286
|+6
|Patrick Rodgers, United States
|69-68-75-74—286
|+6
|Todd Sinnott, Australia
|71-71-74-70—286
|+6
|Callum Tarren, England
|67-72-78-69—286
|+6
|Joseph Bramlett, United States
|71-72-72-72—287
|+7
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea
|71-72-73-71—287
|+7
|Matthew NeSmith, United States
|68-69-74-76—287
|+7
|Justin Rose, England
|68-73-74-72—287
|+7
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|72-70-71-74—287
|+7
|Justin Thomas, United States
|69-72-72-74—287
|+7
|Richard Bland, England
|70-72-72-74—288
|+8
|Chris Gotterup, United States
|73-69-75-71—288
|+8
|Brian Harman, United States
|68-69-75-76—288
|+8
|Travis Vick, United States
|70-69-76-73—288
|+8
|Max Homa, United States
|69-73-75-72—289
|+9
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|71-70-76-72—289
|+9
|Sam Bennett, United States
|70-73-74-73—290
|+10
|David Lingmerth, Sweden
|67-72-74-77—290
|+10
|Patrick Reed, United States
|70-71-75-74—290
|+10
|Sam Stevens, United States
|71-72-72-75—290
|+10
|Beau Hossler, United States
|69-67-78-77—291
|+11
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|71-70-78-72—291
|+11
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|73-67-75-77—292
|+12
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|71-71-77-74—293
|+13
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|71-71-76-75—293
|+13
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|72-71-76-74—293
|+13
|Chris Naegel, United States
|73-69-77-74—293
|+13
|Brandon Matthews, United States
|71-69-79-77—296
|+16
|Harris English, United States
|73-69-78-77—297
|+17
|Austin Greaser, United States
|72-70-76-79—297
|+17
|Grayson Murray, United States
|75-67-76-80—298
|+18
|Stewart Hagestad, United States
|73-70-79-77—299
|+19
