Home » Sports » U.S. Open Par Scores

U.S. Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

June 19, 2022, 7:38 PM

Sunday

At The Country Club of Brookline

Brookline, Mass.

Purse: $17.5 million

Yardage: 7,227; Par: 70

Final Round

Matt Fitzpatrick, England 68-70-68-68—274 -6
Scottie Scheffler, United States 70-67-71-67—275 -5
Will Zalatoris, United States 69-70-67-69—275 -5
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-70-72-65—277 -3
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 67-69-73-69—278 -2
Collin Morikawa, United States 69-66-77-66—278 -2
Keegan Bradley, United States 70-69-69-71—279 -1
Adam Hadwin, Canada 66-72-70-71—279 -1
Denny McCarthy, United States 73-70-68-68—279 -1
Joel Dahmen, United States 67-68-74-71—280 E
Gary Woodland, United States 69-73-69-69—280 E
Seamus Power, Ireland 71-70-70-70—281 +1
Jon Rahm, Spain 69-67-71-74—281 +1
Hayden Buckley, United States 68-68-75-71—282 +2
Patrick Cantlay, United States 72-71-70-69—282 +2
Nick Hardy, United States 69-68-73-72—282 +2
Marc Leishman, Australia 70-71-73-68—282 +2
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 72-70-74-66—282 +2
Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 74-69-69-70—282 +2
Xander Schauffele, United States 70-69-75-68—282 +2
Adam Scott, Australia 69-73-72-68—282 +2
Cameron Tringale, United States 71-71-71-69—282 +2
Joohyung Kim, South Korea 72-68-73-70—283 +3
Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 72-69-73-70—284 +4
Dustin Johnson, United States 68-73-71-72—284 +4
Adam Schenk, United States 70-70-73-71—284 +4
Sam Burns, United States 71-67-71-76—285 +5
Min Woo Lee, Australia 73-70-69-73—285 +5
Thomas Pieters, Belgium 72-68-73-72—285 +5
Aaron Wise, United States 68-68-75-74—285 +5
MJ Daffue, South Africa 67-72-78-69—286 +6
Andrew Putnam, United States 72-68-74-72—286 +6
Davis Riley, United States 72-67-73-74—286 +6
Patrick Rodgers, United States 69-68-75-74—286 +6
Todd Sinnott, Australia 71-71-74-70—286 +6
Callum Tarren, England 67-72-78-69—286 +6
Joseph Bramlett, United States 71-72-72-72—287 +7
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 71-72-73-71—287 +7
Matthew NeSmith, United States 68-69-74-76—287 +7
Justin Rose, England 68-73-74-72—287 +7
Jordan Spieth, United States 72-70-71-74—287 +7
Justin Thomas, United States 69-72-72-74—287 +7
Richard Bland, England 70-72-72-74—288 +8
Chris Gotterup, United States 73-69-75-71—288 +8
Brian Harman, United States 68-69-75-76—288 +8
Travis Vick, United States 70-69-76-73—288 +8
Max Homa, United States 69-73-75-72—289 +9
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 71-70-76-72—289 +9
Sam Bennett, United States 70-73-74-73—290 +10
David Lingmerth, Sweden 67-72-74-77—290 +10
Patrick Reed, United States 70-71-75-74—290 +10
Sam Stevens, United States 71-72-72-75—290 +10
Beau Hossler, United States 69-67-78-77—291 +11
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 71-70-78-72—291 +11
Brooks Koepka, United States 73-67-75-77—292 +12
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 71-71-77-74—293 +13
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 71-71-76-75—293 +13
Tyrrell Hatton, England 72-71-76-74—293 +13
Chris Naegel, United States 73-69-77-74—293 +13
Brandon Matthews, United States 71-69-79-77—296 +16
Harris English, United States 73-69-78-77—297 +17
Austin Greaser, United States 72-70-76-79—297 +17
Grayson Murray, United States 75-67-76-80—298 +18
Stewart Hagestad, United States 73-70-79-77—299 +19

