Stuttgart player arrested in Ibiza after woman reported rape

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 12:53 PM

MADRID (AP) — Bundesliga club Stuttgart said Saturday that midfielder Atakan Karazor has been arrested in Ibiza after an 18-year-old woman reported to police that she was raped by two German men on the Spanish island.

The team did not specify what Karazor was arrested for but that he denied the allegations.

Spanish police did not publicly identify the men and would only confirm that two 25-year-old Germans were arrested on an accusation of rape.

Karazor is 25 years old and of German nationality.

Spain’s Civil Guard said that the Spanish woman was allegedly raped early Wednesday morning in a home in the town of Sant Josep on Ibiza.

Stuttgart said in a statement that it was in contact with the lawyers representing Karazor.

Ibiza is a Mediterranean island popular for summer vacations thanks to its beaches and nightlife.

Last month, a Spanish court sentenced Spanish soccer player Santi Mina to four years in prison after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a woman.

