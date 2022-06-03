RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Schott’s blast leads Columbia past Gonzaga 8-2 in Blacksburg

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 4:35 PM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Hayden Schott belted a three-run home run in a five-run fifth inning and third-seeded Columbia thumped second-seeded Gonzaga 8-2 on Friday in the Blacksburg Regional.

Locked in a 1-1 tie, the Lions (31-16) had four straight hits, with an RBI single by Weston Eberly preceding Schott’s blast, his 12th, to right field off of Bulldogs starter Gabe Hughes (8-3). Joshua Solomon had an RBI single after EJ Kreutzmann’s double to make it 6-1.

Columbia matches up with the winner of Wright State-Virginia Tech, the fourth overall tournament seed, on Saturday after Gonzaga meets the loser.

Sean Higgins (6-3) started for Columbia and gave up two runs, just Tyler Rando’s fifth-inning home run was earned, on six hits with six strikeouts. Saajan May threw one-hit ball over the final three innings for his second save.

Eberly and Tyler MacGregor both had three hits; Eberly and Schott both had three RBIs, Eberly had a solo home run in the seventh.

Connor Coballes had three hits for the Bulldogs (36-18).

