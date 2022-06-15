RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Macron hints of Ukraine visit | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Plum scores 27 points, WNBA-leading Aces beat Wings 92-84

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 9:40 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 25 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings 92-84 on Wednesday.

Chelsea Gray had 16 points and eight assists for Las Vegas (12-2). The WNBA-leading Aces also beat Dallas 84-78 on June 5 behind a career-high 32 points from Plum.

Dearica Hamby added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and the Aces starters accounted for all 92 points.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (6-8) with 28 points. Marina Mabrey had 18.

MERCURY 93, FEVER 80

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles scored a season-high 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting, Diana Taurasi had 17 points and Phoenix beat Indiana.

Charles added seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. The Mercury (6-9) have won four of their last five games following a seven-game losing streak.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (4-13) with 20 points.

SUN 105, DREAM 92

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 20 points and Connecticut made 14 3-pointers to rout Atlanta.

Connecticut (11-4) had its highest points total since a 109-88 win over Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2018. The Sun set a franchise record for 3-pointers in a half, going 10 for 15 in the first.

AD Durr led the Dream (7-7) with a career-high 21 points.

