Ole Miss 4, Oklahoma 2

Oklahoma Ole Miss ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 2 3 2 Totals 30 4 6 2 Spkrman rf 4 0 1 0 Bench 3b 4 1 1 0 Graham ss 4 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 4 2 3 2 Rbrtson 1b 3 0 0 0 Elko 1b 4 0 0 0 Trdaway cf 4 0 0 0 Graham lf 3 0 1 0 Crooks c 4 1 1 0 Aldrman dh 3 0 0 0 Clark 3b 3 1 0 0 Harris rf 3 0 0 0 Ncklaus 2b 3 0 1 1 Chtgner 2b 3 0 0 0 Muniz dh 1 0 0 0 Dnhurst c 3 0 0 0 Orduno ph/dh-dh 1 0 0 0 McCants cf 3 1 1 0 Pettis lf 1 0 0 1

2B_Crooks (21), Nicklaus (11). HR_Gonzalez (18). RBI_Nicklaus (36), Pettis (27), Gonzalez 2 (52).

Oklahoma 000 000 200 2-3-0 — 2 Ole Miss 000 001 03x 4-6-0 — 4

IP H R ER BB SO

Oklahoma Horton 7 1/3 4 2 2 0 13 Michael L 0 2/3 2 2 2 0 0

Ole Miss Elliott 6 2/3 3 2 2 2 6 Nichols 0 0 0 0 1 0 Gaddis W 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2 Johnson S 1 0 0 0 0 3

