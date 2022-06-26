SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » Sports » Ole Miss 4, Oklahoma 2

Ole Miss 4, Oklahoma 2

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 6:00 PM

Oklahoma Ole Miss
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 2 3 2 Totals 30 4 6 2
Spkrman rf 4 0 1 0 Bench 3b 4 1 1 0
Graham ss 4 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 4 2 3 2
Rbrtson 1b 3 0 0 0 Elko 1b 4 0 0 0
Trdaway cf 4 0 0 0 Graham lf 3 0 1 0
Crooks c 4 1 1 0 Aldrman dh 3 0 0 0
Clark 3b 3 1 0 0 Harris rf 3 0 0 0
Ncklaus 2b 3 0 1 1 Chtgner 2b 3 0 0 0
Muniz dh 1 0 0 0 Dnhurst c 3 0 0 0
Orduno ph/dh-dh 1 0 0 0 McCants cf 3 1 1 0
Pettis lf 1 0 0 1

2B_Crooks (21), Nicklaus (11). HR_Gonzalez (18). RBI_Nicklaus (36), Pettis (27), Gonzalez 2 (52).

Oklahoma 000 000 200 2-3-0 2
Ole Miss 000 001 03x 4-6-0 4
IP H R ER BB SO
Oklahoma
Horton 7 1/3 4 2 2 0 13
Michael L 0 2/3 2 2 2 0 0
Ole Miss
Elliott 6 2/3 3 2 2 2 6
Nichols 0 0 0 0 1 0
Gaddis W 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2
Johnson S 1 0 0 0 0 3

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

