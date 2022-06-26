Ole Miss 4, Oklahoma 2

|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|Ole Miss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|2
|
|Spkrman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bench 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Graham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Rbrtson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Elko 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trdaway cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Graham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crooks c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Aldrman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clark 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Harris rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ncklaus 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chtgner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muniz dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dnhurst c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Orduno ph/dh-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCants cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pettis lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2B_Crooks (21), Nicklaus (11). HR_Gonzalez (18). RBI_Nicklaus (36), Pettis (27), Gonzalez 2 (52).
|Oklahoma
|000
|000
|200
|2-3-0
|—
|2
|Ole Miss
|000
|001
|03x
|4-6-0
|—
|4
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Horton
|7
|1/3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|13
|Michael L
|0
|2/3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Ole Miss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Elliott
|6
|2/3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Nichols
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Gaddis W
|1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Johnson S
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
