Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 11:37 PM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma beat unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title.

The Sooners (59-3) won the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday.

Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year who had been dominant throughout the World Series, hit a hard single in her final at-bat in the sixth inning and later scored. In the seventh, she stepped in to play left field and caught two fly balls for outs before leaving the game to a standing ovation. She ends her career with a Division I record 122 home runs.

It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series.

Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl (22-1), the NFCA Freshman of the Year, settled down after a rough start. She allowed two runs and four hits in four innings.

Estelle Czech (13-2) started the game with three shutout innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth and was replaced.

Mia Scott hit a 3-run homer and JJ Smith had two hits for the Longhorns (47-22-1), who had survived six elimination games in NCAA tournament play before Thursday night.

