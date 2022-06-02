NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance The Associated Press

At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex Oklahoma City All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary Thursday, June 2 Game 1 – Texas 7, UCLA 2 Game 2 – Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings Game 3 – Florida vs. Oregon St., ESPN Game 4 – Oklahoma St. vs. Arizona, ESPN Friday, June 3 Game 5 – UCLA vs. Northwestern, ESPN2 Game 6 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, ESPN2 Saturday, June 4 Game 7 – Texas vs. Oklahoma, ABC Game 8 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, ESPN Sunday, June 5 Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, ABC Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, ESPN2 Monday, June 6 Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, ESPN x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, ESPN Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, ESPN x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, ESPN Championship Series (Best-of-3) Wednesday, June 8-10, TBD Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.