Home » Sports » NCAA Division I Softball…

NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 5:31 PM

At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 2

Game 1 – Texas 7, UCLA 2

Game 2 – Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings

Game 3 – Florida vs. Oregon St., ESPN

Game 4 – Oklahoma St. vs. Arizona, ESPN

Friday, June 3

Game 5 – UCLA vs. Northwestern, ESPN2

Game 6 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, ESPN2

Saturday, June 4

Game 7 – Texas vs. Oklahoma, ABC

Game 8 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, ESPN

Sunday, June 5

Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, ABC

Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, ESPN2

Monday, June 6

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, ESPN

x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, ESPN

Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, ESPN

x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, ESPN

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)

Wednesday, June 8-10, TBD

