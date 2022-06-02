NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

|At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
|Oklahoma City
|All Times EDT
|Double Elimination; x-if necessary
|Thursday, June 2
Game 1 – Texas 7, UCLA 2
Game 2 – Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings
Game 3 – Florida vs. Oregon St., ESPN
Game 4 – Oklahoma St. vs. Arizona, ESPN
|Friday, June 3
Game 5 – UCLA vs. Northwestern, ESPN2
Game 6 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, ESPN2
|Saturday, June 4
Game 7 – Texas vs. Oklahoma, ABC
Game 8 – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, ESPN
|Sunday, June 5
Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, ABC
Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, ESPN2
Monday, June 6
Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, ESPN
x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, ESPN
Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, ESPN
x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, ESPN
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
Wednesday, June 8-10, TBD
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.