Maple Leafs sign Liljegren to 2-year contract extension

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday signed defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday signed defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.4 million.

The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games.

Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 draft.

He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Leafs.

Liljegren has made 148 regular-season appearances with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies, putting up 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists). He won a Calder Cup in 2018 with the Marlies.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.