Lynx star Fowles out indefinitely with knee cartilage injury

The Associated Press

June 9, 2022, 8:58 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has a cartilage injury in her right knee and will be out indefinitely, a major setback for the seven-time All-Star in her final WNBA season.

The Lynx announced Thursday the results of an MRI exam on Fowles, who was hurt Tuesday during their game against New York.

Fowles is averaging 16.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks. She leads the league in field goal percentage (64.1) and rebounds per game and until the injury had played in all 12 games for struggling Minnesota (3-9).

The 36-year-old Fowles previously announced her 15th season will be her last. The 2017 WNBA MVP has won two championships with the Lynx, who acquired her in a trade with Chicago in 2015.

