Frey’s home run sends Michigan past Oregon 8-6 in regional

The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 12:36 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Matt Frey hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to rally Michigan to an 8-6 victory over Oregon in the Louisville Regional on Friday.

Michigan (33-26) advances to play Louisville on Saturday. Oregon (35-24) will play an elimination game against Southeast Missouri State earlier Saturday.

Elliott singled off Oregon reliever Rio Britton (4-1) to lead off the Michigan eighth. Logan Mercado entered and struck out Stewart, but Frey followed with his game-winning shot.

The Ducks rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 6-2 to knot the score at 6-all in the bottom of the seventh. Brennan Milone homered for the first run and Anthony Hall tied the game with an RBI double.

Jimmy Obertop hit two home runs for Michigan. His two-run shot in the third gave the Wolverines a 3-0 lead and his two-run homer in the fifth made it 5-2.

Milone had three of Oregon’s 10 hits.

Cameron Weston (5-3) got the win in relief for Michigan, surrendering a hit and a walk in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

