French Open Results

Friday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €16,404,509
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Rafael Nadal (5), Spain, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 7-6 (8), 6-6, ret.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (8), United States, def. Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (14), Latvia, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
