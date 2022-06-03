RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War by the numbers at 100 days | Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable
French Open Results

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 6:47 AM

Friday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Rafael Nadal (5), Spain, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 7-6 (8), 6-6, ret.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (8), United States, def. Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia, France, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (14), Latvia, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

