Atlanta United hosts Minnesota United in non-conference matchup

Minnesota United FC (5-2-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-3-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Atlanta United FC -139, Minnesota United FC +318, Draw +312; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United and Minnesota United square off in a non-conference matchup.

Atlanta is 3-1-1 at home. Atlanta has scored 13 goals while conceding nine for a +4 goal differential.

Minnesota are 3-1-0 on the road. Minnesota has scored 15 goals while giving up 10 for a +5 goal differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has scored five goals for Atlanta. Jamal Thiare has three goals.

Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has four goals and one assist for Atlanta. Robin Lod has three goals and six assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Atlanta: Averaging 1.4 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Minnesota: Averaging 1.7 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta: Alexandre Silva (injured), Jamal Thiare (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).

Minnesota: Hugo Bachrach (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Jordan Adebayo-Smith (injured), Emanuel Reynoso (injured).

