SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized | DC-area leaders react to ruling
Home » Sports » Driussi, Hoesen help Austin…

Driussi, Hoesen help Austin salvage 2-2 draw with Dallas

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Driussi and Danny Hoesen scored late in the second half to help Austin FC rally for a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Austin (8-4-4) trailed 2-0 when Driussi found the net in the 72nd minute. Driussi’s ninth goal of the season pulls him into a tie with San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse and Dallas’ Jesús Ferreira for the league lead.

Hoesen scored the equalizer in the 85th minute with an assist from Nick Lima.

Paul Arriola’s eighth goal of the season gave Dallas (7-4-5) a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute. Brandon Servania made it 2-0 with a goal 10 minutes later.

Austin outshot Dallas 18-12. Dallas had a 6-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Brad Stuver had four saves for Austin. Maarten Paes stopped two shots for Dallas.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up