The Associated Press

June 4, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 38 15 .717 _
Toronto 31 21 .596
Tampa Bay 31 22 .585 7
Boston 26 27 .491 12
Baltimore 23 32 .418 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 31 24 .564 _
Cleveland 23 25 .479
Chicago 24 27 .471 5
Detroit 21 32 .396 9
Kansas City 17 34 .333 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 34 19 .642 _
Los Angeles 27 27 .500
Texas 25 27 .481
Seattle 23 30 .434 11
Oakland 20 35 .364 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 35 19 .648 _
Atlanta 26 27 .491
Philadelphia 24 29 .453 10½
Miami 22 29 .431 11½
Washington 20 35 .364 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 22 .600 _
St. Louis 30 23 .566 2
Pittsburgh 23 28 .451 8
Chicago 23 30 .434 9
Cincinnati 18 34 .346 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 35 17 .673 _
San Diego 32 21 .604
San Francisco 28 24 .538 7
Arizona 26 28 .481 10
Colorado 23 29 .442 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Houston 10, Kansas City 3

Boston 7, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0

Toronto 12, Minnesota 3

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Oakland 0

Kansas City 6, Houston 0

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (García 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 2:35 p.m.

Boston (Hill 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 2-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Washington 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 15, Miami 6

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1, 1st game

Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Milwaukee 0

Miami 5, San Francisco 4

Washington 10, Cincinnati 8

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

