All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|15
|.717
|_
|Toronto
|31
|21
|.596
|6½
|Tampa Bay
|31
|22
|.585
|7
|Boston
|26
|27
|.491
|12
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|.418
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|24
|.564
|_
|Cleveland
|23
|25
|.479
|4½
|Chicago
|24
|27
|.471
|5
|Detroit
|21
|32
|.396
|9
|Kansas City
|17
|34
|.333
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|19
|.642
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|27
|.500
|7½
|Texas
|25
|27
|.481
|8½
|Seattle
|23
|30
|.434
|11
|Oakland
|20
|35
|.364
|15
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|19
|.648
|_
|Atlanta
|26
|27
|.491
|8½
|Philadelphia
|24
|29
|.453
|10½
|Miami
|22
|29
|.431
|11½
|Washington
|20
|35
|.364
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|22
|.600
|_
|St. Louis
|30
|23
|.566
|2
|Pittsburgh
|23
|28
|.451
|8
|Chicago
|23
|30
|.434
|9
|Cincinnati
|18
|34
|.346
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|35
|17
|.673
|_
|San Diego
|32
|21
|.604
|3½
|San Francisco
|28
|24
|.538
|7
|Arizona
|26
|28
|.481
|10
|Colorado
|23
|29
|.442
|12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 9, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Houston 10, Kansas City 3
Boston 7, Oakland 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Detroit 0
Toronto 12, Minnesota 3
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Baltimore 5, Cleveland 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8, Oakland 0
Kansas City 6, Houston 0
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (García 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0) at Toronto (Gausman 5-3), 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2), 1:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 5-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 4-2), 2:35 p.m.
Boston (Hill 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 2-5), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0
Washington 8, Cincinnati 5
San Francisco 15, Miami 6
Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6
San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 3, Colorado 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 1, 1st game
Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 1
San Diego 4, Milwaukee 0
Miami 5, San Francisco 4
Washington 10, Cincinnati 8
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 2
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 2-4), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Colorado (Feltner 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
