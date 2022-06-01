RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US sending medium-range rockets | China bars Russian airlines with foreign planes | Where an oligarch's megayacht is hiding
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 1, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 34 15 .694 _
Toronto 28 20 .583
Tampa Bay 28 21 .571 6
Boston 23 27 .460 11½
Baltimore 21 30 .412 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 30 21 .588 _
Chicago 23 24 .489 5
Cleveland 21 24 .467 6
Detroit 19 30 .388 10
Kansas City 16 32 .333 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 32 18 .640 _
Los Angeles 27 23 .540 5
Texas 24 24 .500 7
Seattle 21 28 .429 10½
Oakland 20 32 .385 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 34 17 .667 _
Atlanta 23 27 .460 10½
Philadelphia 21 29 .420 12½
Miami 19 27 .413 12½
Washington 18 33 .353 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 19 .627 _
St. Louis 28 21 .571 3
Pittsburgh 21 27 .438
Chicago 20 29 .408 11
Cincinnati 17 31 .354 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 16 .673 _
San Diego 30 19 .612 3
San Francisco 27 21 .563
Arizona 25 26 .490 9
Colorado 22 26 .458 10½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Detroit 2, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Detroit 4, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Seattle 10, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Archer 0-2) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 3-3), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 2, Boston 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Washington 0

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Arizona 8, Atlanta 7, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami at Colorado, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 3-4) at Miami (Alcantara 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-3) at Colorado (Gomber 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up