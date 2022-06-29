FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 55 20 .733 _
Toronto 42 32 .568 12½
Boston 42 33 .560 13
Tampa Bay 40 33 .548 14
Baltimore 35 41 .461 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 43 34 .558 _
Cleveland 37 34 .521 3
Chicago 35 38 .479 6
Detroit 28 45 .384 13
Kansas City 26 47 .356 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 46 27 .630 _
Texas 36 37 .493 10
Los Angeles 36 41 .468 12
Seattle 35 41 .461 12½
Oakland 25 51 .329 22½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 28 .627 _
Atlanta 43 32 .573 4
Philadelphia 39 36 .520 8
Miami 33 40 .452 13
Washington 29 48 .377 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 43 33 .566 _
St. Louis 43 34 .558 ½
Pittsburgh 29 45 .392 13
Chicago 28 46 .378 14
Cincinnati 26 47 .356 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 45 28 .616 _
San Diego 45 31 .592
San Francisco 40 33 .548 5
Arizona 34 41 .453 12
Colorado 33 42 .440 13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 6, Boston 5

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 8, Kansas City 3

Seattle 2, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 4

San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 5, Miami 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

Arizona 7, San Diego 6

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

