All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 50 17 .746 _ Toronto 38 29 .567 12…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 50 17 .746 _ Toronto 38 29 .567 12 Boston 37 31 .544 13½ Tampa Bay 36 31 .537 14 Baltimore 30 38 .441 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 38 30 .559 _ Cleveland 34 28 .548 1 Chicago 32 33 .492 4½ Detroit 26 41 .388 11½ Kansas City 24 42 .364 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 41 25 .621 _ Los Angeles 33 37 .471 10 Texas 31 35 .470 10 Seattle 29 39 .426 13 Oakland 23 45 .338 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 45 24 .652 _ Atlanta 39 29 .574 5½ Philadelphia 36 32 .529 8½ Miami 29 36 .446 14 Washington 24 46 .343 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 39 30 .565 _ St. Louis 38 31 .551 1 Pittsburgh 27 39 .409 10½ Chicago 25 42 .373 13 Cincinnati 23 43 .348 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 40 25 .615 _ San Diego 42 27 .609 _ San Francisco 37 29 .561 3½ Arizona 32 37 .464 10 Colorado 30 37 .448 11

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5) at Minnesota (Gray 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-4), 9:49 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0

Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 4, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 3-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 4-4) at Miami (López 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

