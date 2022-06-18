RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: How war triggered food crisis | Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror | Ukraine gets possible path to EU | German leader: keep talking to Putin
Arango’s equalizer lifts LAFC into 1-1 draw with Seattle

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 5:40 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Christian Arango scored the equalizer for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Arango’s game-tying goal came in the 79th minute for Western Conference-leading LAFC (9-3-3). On the run, he pushed a header to the upper left corner of the net past the reach of Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Albert Rusnak scored for the Sounders (6-6-2) in the 58th minute after intercepting a pass from LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

The Sounders outshot LAFC 12-9, with five shots on goal to seven for LAFC.

Frei saved six of the seven shots he faced for the Sounders, including a remarkable double-save in the 63rd minute. Crepeau made four saves for LAFC.

The Sounders play at home on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City. LAFC will host the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

