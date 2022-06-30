FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » Sports » Arango, Musovski, Opoku score…

Arango, Musovski, Opoku score in LAFC’s 3-1 win over Dallas

The Associated Press

June 30, 2022, 1:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Arango, Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku each scored for Los Angeles FC in a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Wednesday night.

Arango’s goal put LAFC (11-3-3) ahead 2-1 in the 57th minute. Musovski opened the scoring in the 23rd and Opoku capped it in the 86th.

Jesus Ferreira scored for Dallas (7-5-5) in the 38th.

Maxime Crepeau saved two shots for LAFC. Maarten Paes saved eight shots for Dallas.

LAFC next plays on Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, and Dallas will host Inter Miami on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s John Simms on preparing people for zero trust

IRS commissioner: 'History will be very polite' to agency's pandemic response

New clearance ideas aim to make national security workforce more mobile, diverse

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up